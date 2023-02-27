Disaster Recovery: Surviving After Losing Everything
Whether caused by earthquakes, fires, floods or tornadoes, disasters will leave a lasting impact on those who survive.
The idea that your life before the disaster no longer exists takes time to accept. There is a huge sense of hopelessness and despair.”CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural disasters are now becoming commonplace. Whether caused by earthquakes, fires, floods or tornadoes, disasters will leave a lasting impact on those who survive. The recovery process will last long after the world turns its attention elsewhere.
— Dr. Noelle Nelson
How survivors move forward and heal is addressed in a book by author and psychologist Dr. Noelle Nelson. Phoenix Rising - Surviving Catastrophic Loss: Fires, Floods, Hurricanes and Tornadoes (Amazon) explores the trauma of losing a lifetime of possessions in an instant, how to survive the immediate aftermath and how to find the strength to start anew.
"The idea that life before the disaster no longer exists takes time to accept," says Nelson, who lost her home in the 2018 Woolsey Fire in southern California. "There is a huge sense of hopelessness and despair."
Nelson offers these suggestions:
--Identify "anchors." These are close family and friends that can be relied on. If they offer a place to stay, take it. If they want to help shop for basic essentials--let them. Anchors are also such things as work, school and outside interests. Try to continue to do as many "normal" things as possible when everything else is not normal.
--Accept the kindness of strangers. In a world of scammers, there are still a lot of caring individuals who want to help after a disaster. Volunteers from the Red Cross and local charities are there to offer services to help file insurance claims, find housing and provide clothing and basic necessities. Accept the help. The kindness of strangers will not only help people get back on their feet faster but improve emotional healing.
--Take a deep breath. Disaster victims feel overwhelmed, anxious, angry and frustrated once the reality that they must start a new life sinks in. That’s expected. Attend local support group meetings with others with the same experiences. These groups can be a good source of information, friendship and comfort."
"Survivor-type books can offer advice to get you through the first few days of a disaster," explains Nelson. "But they offer little in telling you how to survive the weeks, months and even years that follow. Phoenix Rising provides the support and long-term guidance needed to come away from the disaster more resilient than before."
Phoenix Rising is available in paperback, audio and on Kindle.
