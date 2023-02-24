URI names John Poehlmann to new AVP for financial strategy and planning position

Feb. 24, 2023

Dear URI Community,

We are pleased to announce the appointment of John J. Poehlmann to the new position of assistant vice president for financial strategy and planning. John comes to URI from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and brings with him more than 10 years of experience in financial and strategic planning, including seven years of experience in higher education financial administration.

John’s appointment takes effect March 13, and he will report dually to the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and the vice president for administration and finance.

With the recent release of the University’s 10-year strategic plan, Focus URI, and consistent with the plan’s priority to implement leading-edge administrative and financial systems and practices, John will lead the implementation of a new budget model; introduce dynamic, long-range forecasting capabilities; develop short- and long-term University budgets; and provide financial analysis, modeling, and financial data analytics services for University leadership.

In his position at UNC Wilmington, John led two distinct budget and financial planning and analysis teams, which provided information to senior leadership to ensure resources aligned with priorities; collaborated with division business officers to ensure budget requests were appropriately integrated into the overall budget; and analyzed the impact of a new funding model implementation on future state appropriations.

Prior to his work at UNC Wilmington, John was senior director of planning and analysis in the budget office at the University of Delaware, where he was responsible for successfully implementing a new resource allocation model.

John earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and a master’s degree in public administration from West Chester University. He earned a second master’s degree in business administration with a strategic leadership focus from the University of Delaware.

Please join us in extending John a warm welcome to URI as he begins his duties in March.

Barbara Wolfe

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Abigail Rider

Vice President for Administration and Finance