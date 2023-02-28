The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP) Announces Recipients of the 2023 Energy Awards

Recipients of the 2023 AESP Energy Awards Reflect the Energy Industry Shift to More Sophisticated Clean Energy and Demand Flexibility Programs

This year's winners represent just a small example of the amazing work being accomplished by the AESP community.” — Jen Szaro, President & CEO of AESP

NEW ORLEANS, LA, U.S., February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP), a non-profit organization made up of more than 4,400 active energy professionals dedicated to improving the development, delivery, and implementation of efficiency, clean energy, and demand flexibility solutions, announced its 2023 AESP Energy Award winners.

Each year, AESP recognizes its members' most outstanding achievements in advancing a cleaner energy future. We are thrilled to announce the 2023 award recipients:

• TECH Clean California by Energy Solutions recognized for Groundbreaking Program Design and Implementation for the Residential Sector

• Business Energy Efficiency Program by Consumers Energy recognized for Groundbreaking Program Design and Implementation for Commercial and Industrial Sectors

• Empower ME Program by Kambo Energy Group recognized for Customer Engagement and Marketing for the Residential Sector

• PowerReady EV Charger Infrastructure Program by Con Edison recognized for Customer Engagement and Marketing for Commercial and Industrial Sectors

• AdopDER Model by Cadeo and PGE recognized for Innovation in Technology

• Demand Response Program by Salt River Project (SRP) recognized for Innovation in Demand Flexibility

• Clean Energy Jobs Program by PSE&G recognized for Organizational DEI Leadership

• Angie Ostaszewski of Ameren Illinois recognized for Individual DEI Leadership

• Angie Bivens of Franklin Energy recognized as Emerging Professional of the Year

• Quinn Parker, CEO of ENCOLOR, LLC recognized as AESP Member of the Year

"This year's winners represent just a small example of the amazing work being accomplished by the AESP community,” said Jen Szaro, President & CEO of AESP. "We are at such a pivotal point in our industry, which has shifted from a focus on basic compliance and the accommodation of customer-driven deployment of distributed energy to much more proactive efforts to integrate and aggregate these resources in ways that benefit both the customer and energy providers. We’re now also seeing much more deliberate and thoughtful engagement with local communities to achieve more resilient and equitable energy solutions for all customers. These projects and individuals provide great models for others in the clean energy space to follow."

In a similar tone, Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe USA, the sponsor of this year's awards, said, "Innovation in the energy sector is important to our mission as an organization, and we are proud to stand behind this year's winners who are truly doing remarkable work driving new energy efficient technologies and services."

The recipients accepted their awards at the 2023 AESP Annual Conference in New Orleans, where the theme of the event, "Doing Everything Differently", perfectly captures the innovative spirit of all award recipients.

About the Association of Energy Services Professionals

Founded in 1989, AESP is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving customer-focused clean energy programs' development, delivery, and implementation. AESP cultivates a community of clean energy professionals through knowledge amplification, professional development, and community building. To learn more and join us, visit www.aesp.org.