The First Algorithm to Land Major Record Deal Strikes Again with Amazon Music Deal
4 years ago, generative AI music co., Endel, signed algorithm deal w Warner Music Group, a 1st of its kind. Endel now signs playlist deal w Amazon...UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four years ago, generative AI music firm, Endel signed a 20 album deal with Warner Music Group. This deal marked the first instance of a major record label signing an algorithm to produce albums. Amazon Music just announced a partnership with Endel to create wellness playlists using its AI technology.
• Amazon Music and Endel have partnered to create wellness playlists using AI technology.
• The app uses inputs from movement, heart rate, weather, time of day, and location to create personalized soundscapes.
• Endel claims to have used its approach to generative AI to create soundscapes with artists such as James Blake, Grimes, and Miguel.
• Endel and Amazon Music have created a sleep playlist called Sleep Science that lasts approximately eight hours.
• Endel Pacific, Endel's patented AI engine, processes the source material to create scientifically backed sleep tracks.
• Endel raised $15 million in a series B funding round led by Waverley Capital and True Ventures.
• The app is available on iOS, Android, Mac, Amazon Alexa, Apple TV, and wearables and as album releases on streaming platforms.
• Endel's app has won several awards, including Apple Watch App of the Year 2020 and Google Play Best of 2021.
Endel is a Berlin-based AI sound wellness app that produces personalized sounds to help users focus, relax, and sleep. The app uses inputs from the user's movement, heart rate, weather, time of day, location, and other factors to create personalized soundscapes.
They previously partnered with Warner Music Group to produce 20 albums using algorithmic technology, and has also collaborated with Universal Music Group's Republic to release Endel × James Blake's Wind Down soundscape as an album. The company claims to have used its approach to generative AI, backed by science, to create soundscapes with James Blake, Grimes, Miguel, and other artists.
Now, Endel has teamed up with Amazon Music to create a sleep playlist using its extensive research into the neuroscience of sleep. The playlist lasts approximately eight hours or until the listener awakens, and was released on February 17. The playlist, titled Sleep Science, features an Amazon Original track by Kx5 (Kaskade and deadmau5) and includes synths and chill vocals to help listeners prepare for and stay asleep.
Endel Pacific, Endel's patented AI engine, processes the source material to create scientifically backed sleep tracks that follow circadian rhythms. The company claims that its tracks prepare the for sleep and help listeners to fall and stay asleep.
Endel's growing influence in the music industry comes as the use of AI in music production gains traction. Last year, the company raised $15 million in a series B funding round led by Roku investor Waverley Capital and True Ventures, an investor in Fitbit, Peloton, Blue Bottle Coffee, and Ring.
The partnership between Amazon Music and Endel demonstrates the value of using an artful application of AI in music production to create engaging sonic experiences for listeners. Endel's focus on the neuroscience of functional sound has allowed it to create personalized soundscapes that can help users relax, focus, and sleep. As the use of AI in music becomes more ubiquitous, distributors are going to need to find ways to embrace the technology.
Alpha23 & Ayee
ADAM 4 Artists
support@youradam.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Musicians! Why You Need ADAM 4 Artists