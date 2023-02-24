Council President Evan Glass to Announce Largest Pedestrian Safety Package Since Adoption of Vision Zero

MARYLAND, February 24 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 24, 2023

Proposed legislation aims to create safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will announce legislation to create safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists on our roadways. In 2022, 19 pedestrians and bicyclists were killed and 541 people seriously injured on our County’s roads. Seven weeks into 2023, the County has already had two fatalities and 25 injuries involving pedestrians and cyclists.

The Safe Streets Act of 2023 prioritizes pedestrians by enhancing walk times at crosswalks, prohibits “right turn on red” at busy intersections in downtown areas, and requires infrastructure reviews following incidents in school zones.

Who: Councilmembers, parents and students

What: Press Conference

Where: Newport Mill Middle School at the intersection of Newport Mill Road and Mapleview Drive. Street parking is available. (Rain Location: Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville Md., fourth floor, Capital Crescent Trail Conference Room. Directions and parking information here.)

When: Monday, February 27 at 11 a.m.

Glass, who is chairman of the Transportation and Environment Committee, is a leading voice for Vision Zero, a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.

“Residents want to be safe when they’re walking or biking in their neighborhood. Our roads, as currently designed, need to be made safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers,” said Council President Evan Glass. “Implementing these important changes will advance our Vision Zero goals and prevent additional injuries and deaths in our community.”

You can read the bill text here.

Members of the media must RSVP by 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 to Valeria Carranza at Valeria.Carranza@montgomerycountymd.gov.

Council President Evan Glass is an At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council and chairs the Transportation and Environment Committee as well as serving on the Economic Development Committee. He also serves as the Montgomery County Council’s representative on the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ (COG) National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board and the National Association of Counties’ (NACo) Transportation Committee and its Large Urban County Caucus. Councilmember Glass is the first LGBTQ+ member of the Montgomery County Council. Evan was awarded the 2019 Vision Zero Award by the Washington Area Bicyclist Association for his leadership.

