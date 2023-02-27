South Florida Business Journal Names MPLT Healthcare a Top Temporary Personnel & Staffing Agency
EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens healthcare staffing company, was ranked #5 by the South Florida Business Journal on its 2023 list of top-performing Temporary Personnel & Staffing Agencies in South Florida. The participating companies were ranked by 2022 billings in the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach metro areas.
Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented, “MPLT Healthcare’s tireless dedication to providing excellent service to our clients and providers allows us to evolve each and every year as we make our way towards the top of this esteemed list. We strive to be people helping people, first and foremost, and that’s the goal that drives our business and sets us up for success. It’s wonderful to see our hard work pay off and we are honored to be listed among the top five companies of our kind in South Florida. I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s passion for making a difference within the locum tenens staffing industry and look forward to our continued growth in 2023 and beyond.”
MPLT Healthcare maintains a promising trajectory as they continue to rise up on the South Florida Business Journal’s list of top Temporary Personnel & Staffing Agencies, with a year-over-year growth of 53% from 2021 to 2022.
The full South Florida Temporary Personnel & Staffing Agencies list can be viewed here.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
Milgrim Bello
Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented, “MPLT Healthcare’s tireless dedication to providing excellent service to our clients and providers allows us to evolve each and every year as we make our way towards the top of this esteemed list. We strive to be people helping people, first and foremost, and that’s the goal that drives our business and sets us up for success. It’s wonderful to see our hard work pay off and we are honored to be listed among the top five companies of our kind in South Florida. I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s passion for making a difference within the locum tenens staffing industry and look forward to our continued growth in 2023 and beyond.”
MPLT Healthcare maintains a promising trajectory as they continue to rise up on the South Florida Business Journal’s list of top Temporary Personnel & Staffing Agencies, with a year-over-year growth of 53% from 2021 to 2022.
The full South Florida Temporary Personnel & Staffing Agencies list can be viewed here.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
Milgrim Bello
MPLT Healthcare
+1 954-607-1238
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube