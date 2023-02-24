Submit Release
News Search

There were 269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,558 in the last 365 days.

Stephen Provost, Managing Partner of Prestige Scientific, Featured in Society for BioSpace

We can see the benefits of AI for the future”
— Stephen Provost

PLANO, TX, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Provost, Managing Partner of Prestige Scientific – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Society for BioSpace, As AI in Hiring Becomes More Widespread, New Regulations Target Discriminatory Practices

New York City employers who use Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in hiring will soon be subject to new regulations. Starting April 15, Local Law 144 will go into effect, and employers will be required to notify candidates when they are using AI in hiring.

Local Law 144 is the first piece of U.S. legislation regarding the use of AI in hiring. The NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection originally set an enforcement date of Jan. 1, but due to what it called a “substantial volume of thoughtful comments,” the date was pushed back, and the agency stated it will finalize the rule in the coming months.

Prestige Scientific, a life sciences recruiting and executive search firm, is one of these. Stephen Provost, managing director and co-founder, told BioSpace that the addition of AI in screening candidates at Prestige was implemented within the past six months.

“We can see the benefits of AI for the future,” Provost said. “The tool that we use updates information in real time, so it will learn from the different criteria we give it and bring back more accurate results when we conduct a search.”


Read more: https://www.biospace.com/article/as-ai-in-hiring-becomes-more-widespread-new-regulations-target-discriminatory-practices/?s=117

Darren McDougal
Sanford Rose Associates International
+1 2145568010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Stephen Provost, Managing Partner of Prestige Scientific, Featured in Society for BioSpace

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more