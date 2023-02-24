Stephen Provost, Managing Partner of Prestige Scientific, Featured in Society for BioSpace

We can see the benefits of AI for the future” — Stephen Provost

PLANO, TX, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Provost, Managing Partner of Prestige Scientific – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Society for BioSpace, As AI in Hiring Becomes More Widespread, New Regulations Target Discriminatory Practices

New York City employers who use Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in hiring will soon be subject to new regulations. Starting April 15, Local Law 144 will go into effect, and employers will be required to notify candidates when they are using AI in hiring.

Local Law 144 is the first piece of U.S. legislation regarding the use of AI in hiring. The NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection originally set an enforcement date of Jan. 1, but due to what it called a “substantial volume of thoughtful comments,” the date was pushed back, and the agency stated it will finalize the rule in the coming months.

Prestige Scientific, a life sciences recruiting and executive search firm, is one of these. Stephen Provost, managing director and co-founder, told BioSpace that the addition of AI in screening candidates at Prestige was implemented within the past six months.

“We can see the benefits of AI for the future,” Provost said. “The tool that we use updates information in real time, so it will learn from the different criteria we give it and bring back more accurate results when we conduct a search.”



Read more: https://www.biospace.com/article/as-ai-in-hiring-becomes-more-widespread-new-regulations-target-discriminatory-practices/?s=117