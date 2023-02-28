Compression Works Announces New Director of Training Bob Huebner

Bob Huebner Named Compression Works Director of Training

Compression Works, the manufacturer of the AAJT-S, names Bob Huebner as the company’s new National Director of Training.

Bob is a recognized leader in the EMS and Military industries. His ability to provide best-in-class training will have an immediate impact as we accelerate the commercialization of our technology.” — Scott Dodson, CEO of Compression Works

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compression Works, Inc., a medical device company and manufacturer of the Abdominal Aortic & Junctional Tourniquet – Stabilized (AAJT-S) for the treatment of non-compressible hemorrhages in the global EMS and Military markets, announced they had named Bob Huebner as the company’s new National Director of Training. In his new role, Huebner will be responsible for developing Compression Works' internal and external product training programs to ensure customers in the global EMS, First Responder and Military markets understand the safe and effective use of the AAJT-S to maximize their ability to save lives.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Bob Huebner join our team,” said Scott Dodson, President & CEO of Compression Works Inc. “Bob is a recognized leader in both the EMS and Military industries, our primary target verticals. His ability to provide best-in-class training will have an immediate impact as we accelerate the commercialization of our technology around the world.”

Prior to joining Compression Works, Huebner worked in numerous sales management and training roles, including Regional Sales Manager and Military Sales Manager for Z-Medica and Teleflex. He served with Z-Medica in a career spanning over 18 years and has over 20 years of experience in the military, pre-hospital, EMS, and law enforcement markets for sales and training development for medical devices that treated severe bleeding.

Bob served for four years in US Army, and 20 years as a volunteer firefighter and EMT First Responder. He currently holds EMT Instructor certifications in the state of Connecticut.

“I am excited to join the Compression Works team. The AAJT-S is a device that makes an absolute difference when it comes to hemorrhage control,” said Huebner. “I look forward to providing agencies with effective training on the AAJT-S, a junctional tourniquet that saves lives when bleeding control is critical.”

The AAJT-S by Compression Works is made in the United States of America and has thousands of devices placed and in use in markets around the world. For more information, visit or contact us at www.compressionworks.com.

About Compression Works

Compression Works is the developer and manufacturer of the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet-Stabilized (AAJT-S) medical device. The company delivers innovative solutions to meet the most pressing and unmet needs of emergency healthcare providers. Compression Works is committed to hemorrhage control research, identifying capability gaps and developing technologies and products to help facilitate the delivery of quality life-saving care. The solution is used by the military, trauma centers, rural emergency departments, EMS and federal and local law enforcement agencies. The AAJT-S device is proudly manufactured and assembled in the USA. Compression Works is a veteran-owned business dedicated to saving lives on and off the battlefield.