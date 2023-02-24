MDC: Hunter education skills class set for March 24 in Ozarks

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to complete hunter education certification to attend a hunter education skills class from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. on March 24 at MDC Ozark Regional Office in West Plains.

This course is designed for ages 11 and older.

Participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee, or participants may complete the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to complete the student manual chapter review questions must bring the booklet to the class for the instructor to review at no cost. Student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt, or at any MDC office.

MDC Ozark Regional Office is located at 551 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains.

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri, or to learn if you are exempt, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.