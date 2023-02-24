Governor Hobbs Appoints Judge David Duncan As Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner

PHOENIX — Following her Executive Order establishing a Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner, Governor Katie Hobbs is appointing retired Judge David Duncan to review and provide transparency into Arizona’s execution process.

“Arizona has a history of mismanaged executions that have resulted in serious concerns about ADCRR’s execution protocols and lack of transparency,” Governor Hobbs said. “That changes now under my administration and Director Thornell. A comprehensive and independent review must be conducted to ensure these problems are not repeated in future executions. I’m more than confident that Judge Duncan has the expertise and ability to take on this crucial role.”

Judge Duncan served as a federal magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona for seventeen years prior to his retirement. During this time, he presided over cases arising out of Arizona’s corrections system, including a class action case challenging the constitutionality of the health care provided in Arizona’s prisons. Judge Duncan’s legal career also includes capital representation and service as an Assistant United States Attorney.

Upon completion of the review, the Commissioner will issue a final report to the Governor and Attorney General that includes recommendations on improving the transparency, accountability, and safety of the execution process in Arizona.