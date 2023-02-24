Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Exceptional Global Properties in Dedicated Auction at Sotheby’s New York on 16 March

Sira Beach House | Near Bali, Indonesia Elisium | Paradise Island, Bahamas 795 Hollyhock Street | Park City, UT West Wind Estate & Winery | Marin County, CA Burnsteads Barn | Hertfordshire Countryside, United Kingdom

The sale includes over $197 million of luxury real estate spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean.

Anyone looking for a home on the beach who doesn’t take this once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire this during the auction, will never find a property like this again” — Christopher Ansell, Elisium Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleasedSotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to release details of its Exceptional Global Properties auction, featuring a lineup of over $197 million of luxury real estate spanning the globe. The majority of properties will be offered with No Reserve in a live auction at Sotheby’s New York on 16 March. Select offerings will also be available online, with bidding open between 17–31 March. Buyers may also place their bids via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, from anywhere in the world.

As the firm’s first live sale of the year, the 16-plus properties represent some of the finest luxury real estate in the world, including Elisium, the only estate within the Ocean Club on Paradise Island in the Bahamas with a private beach; a private Villa in Saint Kitts with a terrace and unobstructed ocean views; the fully restored, historic Bursteads Barn in the Hertfordshire Countryside of the United Kingdom; a luxury ski and golf chalet in Park City; a double point lot estate with Mega-Yacht dockage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; a 32-acre homage to Japanese architecture and design at a California mountainside estate and winery, complete with two residences, an art studio, and more; a remodeled ten-acre estate on the coast of Oregon in Gold Beach; and Sira Beach House Estate, a beachfront villa complex near Bali.

Properties are available for viewing on sothebys.com and casothebys.com, and will be on display alongside Sotheby’s New York Luxury Edit exhibitions of jewelry, watches, handbags, sneakers and more from 28 February–6 March.

Exceptional Global Properties Featured Estates Include:

Sira Beach House | Near Bali, Indonesia

Bidding Opens 8 March

Enter a paradise of tranquility and beauty on Lombok Island, Indonesia. Currently listed for $5 million with No Reserve, the property will be sold to the highest bidder in cooperation with Callum MacKinnon of PT Lombok Property and Investment.

Designed in the traditional Sasak style, Sira Beach House is an indoor-outdoor oasis surrounded by coconut palms, white sand, and blue waters. The six-acre estate is ideal for hosting friends and family, with a total of nine thatched pavilions offering serene guest room pairs where everyone can enjoy a private retreat and spectacular views. A fully equipped kitchen and expert staff can prepare a local feast for 12 to enjoy in the formal dining room. For casual meals, sit back and float amidst the lily pads on the dining balé. Spend quality time in the living room pavilion, or watch a film in the media room, which can be opened to the elements or an air-conditioned escape. Soak away long days in the beautiful pool at the edge of the property. The swimming pool pavilion has everything required, complete with a floating lounge balé and full bathroom. Set near world class hotels, such as the Legian, Oberoi, and Tugu, this estate offers a five-star experience, all just a 40 minute plane ride from Bali.

Elisium | Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas

Bidding Opens 10 March

This 20,000 square-foot mansion is the only property with both a marina basin dock and private beach within the world-renowned Ocean Club Estates. Currently listed for $28.888 million, the property is set to auction with No Reserve, in cooperation with Christopher and Vanessa Ansell of Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty.

“There is no other beach-front home like it. Anyone looking for a home on the beach who doesn’t take this once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire this during the auction, will never find a property like this again.”

Christopher Ansell, Listing Agent.

Nestled at the end of a private cul-de-sac in the Ocean Club Estates stands Elisium. This colonial-style mansion boasts nearly one acre of beach-and canal-front property. Newly constructed with opulent finishes, Elisium opens to a gated entrance with a saltwater pond and the main residence. Columns and glass doors lead to the entryway, where twin staircases curve to meet high overhead. Beneath the staircases, find two symmetrical 11-foot-tall built-in aquariums that lead into the formal family sitting room, with 28-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the 60-foot infinity-edge pool, private beach, and ocean. Guests may reside in a private dockside cottage, the three full-sized suites of the guest wing, or the two primary-sized suites on the second floor. The third floor consists entirely of the primary suite. The home also grants access to Four Seasons amenities.

Since 1962, the Ocean Club has been frequented by celebrities and vacationers. The Four Seasons Resort boasts five miles of white sand beaches along the north shore of Paradise Island. Play a round of golf on the Tom Weiskopf-designed championship golf course. Beyond the Four Seasons, two bridges connect Paradise Island with New Providence, where the city of Nassau awaits. Snorkel and scuba off the coast or enjoy the city’s nightlife.

795 Hollyhock Street | Park City, Utah

Bidding Opens 10 March

This ski and golf chalet boasts abundant entertaining space and mountain views. Currently listed for $7.4 million the property is set to auction with No Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Michael Diamond of Coldwell Banker Park City.

Discover two primary suites separated from the guest suites for privacy. Entertain from multiple common rooms and flexible entertaining spaces while utilizing the gourmet kitchen with designer appliances. The outdoor spaces offer extended entertaining venues and offer a near-360 degree panorama of Glenwild and the Park City mountain ranges. In addition to the merits of the estate itself, take advantage of the exclusive Concierge Club amenities that are tied to the property.

Glenwild Club and Spa is an exclusive gated retreat in Park City. The club is home to a famed Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, recognized as “Best in Utah” by Golf Digest and comprising under 200 luxury estates. Park City’s Nordic Ski track beckons with ski-in, ski-out access throughout the winter months. When warm weather arrives, countless hiking and biking trails reveal themselves for endless warm-weather activity.

West Wind Estate & Winery | West Marin/Marin County, California

Bid Online 15-21 March

Set in Northern California wine country, just one hour from famed Napa and Sonoma, West Wind Estate and Winery is a 32-acre homage to Japanese architecture and design. Listed for $18.5 million, the estate and winery is set to auction with No Reserve, in cooperation with Stephanie Lamarre and B.G. Bates of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

“We feel that we have an exceptional property to offer—one rarely seen in this market, if ever—which makes this an even more unique opportunity to purchase,” stated Listing Agent, Stephanie Lamarre. “With our combined local expertise in the market, Sotheby’s International Realty’s marketing reach, and Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ ability to generate worldwide exposure, we look forward to a competitive auction for our clients.”

The estate itself is positioned on a slope of West Marin’s iconic Black Mountain, overlooking the Nicasio reservoir, where authentic and meticulously designed Japanese architecture awaits around every bend. The three-bedroom Sukiya-style main residence and the two-bedroom detached guest residence combine traditional Japanese techniques with modern engineering, creating a stunning effect in both aesthetics and execution, from the Sakura cherry hardwood floors to the ceilings of wide-plank cedar, customized by room throughout both homes. Enjoy unmatched privacy from each of the suites by closing the Japanese Fusuma wooden doors, separating the spaces from the main living areas. Outdoors, walking paths connect formal Japanese gardens, organic orchards, and two acres of vineyard, among which also lie a 50,000-gallon spring-fed pool and Bocce court.

Burnsteads Barn | Hertfordshire Countryside, United Kingdom

Bid Online 23-28 March

Centuries-old charm meets contemporary style at the fully restored, Grade II barn estate, Bursteads Barn, a fully restored, Grade II barn estate in the Hertfordshire Countryside of the United Kingdom. Currently listed for £5 million, with a pre-sale estimate of £3 million–£5 million, the property fully restored, historic estate will auction With Reserve, in cooperation with Amy Odell of United Kingdom Sotheby's International Realty.

“This elegant home has gone through the most meticulous restoration process, and the results speak for themself. With a prime setting just 30 miles from London and only 8 miles to a major airport, it’s the perfect opportunity to own a country getaway without sacrificing any modern luxury,” stated Amy Odell, Listing Agent.

Rustic original barn trusses and vaulted ceilings create architectural interest while the open floor plan flows seamlessly from one space to the next. Shiny porcelain finishes, sleek gallery walls, circular accents, and floor-to-ceiling windows create a classic space for living and entertaining. Ideally suited for hosting a crowd, the five bedrooms provide seclusion in two wings, with one private guest wing. Two versatile mezzanine spaces hover over the main floor, offering options for a cinema, dance floor, home gym, or cozy second den. Outside, the terrace is an open space, fit for entertaining during all four seasons.

Sea for Miles Villa | Sundance Ridge, St. Kitts & Nevis

Bidding Opens 10 March

One step inside this new villa and the inspiration for its name is abundantly clear. Sea for Miles at Sundance Ridge is a Caribbean luxurious oasis offering sea vistas from three directions and a front-row seat for epic sunrises and sunsets. Currently listed for $16 million, the property is set to auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Neybis Sanchez and Jose Garcia-Rios of St. Kitts and Nevis Sotheby’s International Realty.

The villa's elevated perch above Saint Kitts' verdant landscape offers panoramic views evokes feelings of tranquil escape. A thoughtful layout with ample separation between the bedrooms provides space for both entertainment and privacy.Inside is complete with exceptional finishes and natural materials can be found throughout the interior. Whether enjoying the sunshine from the deep, infinity-edge pool, hosting an alfresco dinner, or stargazing around the fire pit, the terrace is where the revelry begins and ends.

Exceptional Global Properties Closing Live at Sotheby’s New York on 16 March:

95 Calle Del Sur | Near Jacksonville, Florida

Bidding Opens 7 March

Listed for $6.65M. No Reserve.

2743 Rodman Drive | Near Morro Bay, California

Bidding Opens 7 March

Listed for $3.7M. No Reserve.

Pupukea Ridge | North Shore Oahu, Hawaii

Bidding Opens 8 March

Listed for $5.49M. No Reserve. Proceeds Go to Charity

350 Ocean Avenue, unit 207 | Long Branch, New Jersey

Bidding Opens 8 March

Listed for $5.05M. No Reserve.

356 Dahlia Place | Newport Beach, California

Bidding Opens 9 March

Listed for $6.198M. No Reserve. Selling Separately or Collectively with 358 Dahlia.

358 Dahlia Place | Newport Beach, California

Bidding Opens 9 March

Listed for $6.598M. No Reserve. Selling Separately or Collectively with 356 Dahlia.

3270 Sumac Ridge Road | Malibu, California

Bidding Opens 9 March

Listed for $6.495. No Reserve.

Silverfield Villa | Granada, Spain

Bidding Opens 9 March

Listed for €2.5M. With Reserve. Pre-Sale Estimate: €1M–€1.75M.

Unit 122 in the Four Seasons Hotel Residences | Kyoto, Japan

Bidding Opens 9 March

Listed for $6M. No Reserve.

Adams Bay Tower Villa | Bequia, St. Vincent & The Grenadines

Bidding Opens 10 March

Listed for $2M. No Reserve.

Undeveloped 186-Acre Island Chain | Exuma, Big & Little Perpall Cays, Bahamas

Bidding Opens 10 March

Listed for $4M. No Reserve.

Exceptional Global Properties Closing Online Throughout March:

808108 24th Sideroad | The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada

Bid Online 15-22 March

Listed for $3.8M CAD. No Reserve.

25327 Cape View Loop | Gold Beach, Oregon

Bid Online 22-28 March

Listed for $3.79M. No Reserve.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in January.

Sales Include:

100 Further Lane in East Hampton, New York | In cooperation with Rebekah Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty, 72 days of exposure resulted in 17,730+ website/page views, 1,650+ prospects, 42 showings, and 4 bidders.

11 South Cobblewood Cove near Salt Lake City, Utah | In cooperation with Stephanie Valdez, of KW Utah Realtors Keller Williams, 47 days of exposure resulted in 8,110+ website/page views, 1,040+ prospects, and 56 showings.

2821 Hood Street in Dallas, Texas | In cooperation with Mani Raveendran and Eva Hines of Dallas & Beyond Real Estate Group, 54 days of exposure resulted in 5,580+ website/page views, 790+ prospects, 45 showings, and 8 bidders.

8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard in Greater Houston, Texas | In cooperation with Dana Olejniczak of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, 50 days of exposure resulted in 4,910+ website/page views, 870+ prospects, 55 showings, and 5 bidders.

Palazzo Delle Luce in Marbella, Spain | In cooperation with Margareta Stjernström of MAS Property Marbella, 69 days of exposure resulted in 9,710+ website/page views, 1,370+ prospects, 66 showings, and 10 bidders.

271 John Tyler Memorial Highway Near Richmond, Virginia | In cooperation with Sharon Nicholson of The Steele Group Sotheby’s International Realty, 32 days of exposure resulted in 5,110+ website/page views, 860+ prospects, 19 showings, and 9 bidders.

3868 Gelande Street in Whitefish, Montana | In cooperation with Scott Strellnauer of Scott Strellnauer Christies Purewest Real Estate, 41 days of exposure resulted in 4,490+ website/page views, 840+ prospects, 29 showings, and 6 bidders.

The Point Penthouse 52 in Panama City, Panama | In cooperation with Alek Carrerao of Alek Carrera Group, 50 days of exposure resulted in 3,380+ website/page views, 730+ prospects, 17 showings, and 5 bidders.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, these closings will support building a new home for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate INC (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.