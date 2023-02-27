Michelle Rowan Honored with International Franchise Association’s Crystal Compass Award
Franchise Business Review’s President & COO Recognized by IFA’s Women’s Franchise Committee for exemplary leadership in franchising
I am grateful to the team at Franchise Business Review for their unwavering support of me, our organization, and all the franchise companies we get to help through the work we do.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) has recognized Michelle Rowan, CFE, president & COO of Franchise Business Review, with the Crystal Compass Award. Rowan was honored at the IFA’s 63rd annual convention in Las Vegas.
The Crystal Compass Award recognizes those who have made significant contributions through leadership within their organization, the franchise community, or the community in which they live. The award is presented each year by the Women’s Franchise Committee (WFC) at the Annual Leadership Conference.
“It is an incredible honor for me to be recognized with this award. Having served as the chair of the Women’s Franchise Committee and being part of the franchising community for more than 17 years, I have had the pleasure of knowing many of the franchise leaders who have received this prestigious award in the past, and it is truly a privilege to be in the same company,” said Rowan. “I am grateful to the team at Franchise Business Review for their unwavering support of me, our organization, and all the franchise companies we get to help through the work we do. They bring heart and hustle and it’s a pleasure to do this with them every day.”
As president & COO of Franchise Business Review, Rowan has been a leader and advocate for strengthening relationships between franchisors, franchisees, suppliers, and employees through measuring and improving franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement. Under her leadership, more than 1,200 brands have committed to soliciting feedback from franchisees, employees, and customers to build stronger, more profitable organizations. Rowan is an active member of the IFA, having served as a member and chair of the WFC, and a current member of the IFA’s Supplier Forum Board and IFA Pride Council. In addition, she is a board member of the University of Louisville’s Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence.
“I am beyond thrilled that Michelle has been recognized for her dedication to driving excellence in franchising,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Her commitment to innovation, culture, diversity, and continuous learning for our team, our clients, and the entire franchise community is a testament to her leadership and a fundamental element of FBR’s success.”
