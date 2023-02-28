HomeSharing Inc. announces New Expansion
Affordable Housing Solutions in NJBRIDGEWATER, NJ, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeSharing Inc., whose mission is to create affordable housing solutions by matching those seeking housing with those who need additional income or services to maintain their homes, while fostering independence and dignity is pleased to announce today the new branding and strategic direction initiatives.
The rebranding reflects the new diversity plan of expanded services to the community, veterans, and its statewide geographic footprint. In the last year, major upgrades to our infrastructure include our IT hardware/software and cybersecurity technology, upgrading our phone and communication capabilities, environmental improvements for our employees, better benefits for our employees, and expansion plans in programs and communities.
HomeSharing has been in operation since 1984 providing services to help residents age in place in their homes and help individuals and families from becoming homeless due to lack of affordable housing. In the past, these services were focused in Central New Jersey. Given our economic times we recognize a need to expand our services to other counties.
In the past 2 years, we have grown from 6 counties to 11 counties in NJ. Our current strategy going forward includes a major funding campaign to increase our presence in all 21 NJ counties. In addition, we are diversifying our capabilities to include special services for Veterans that will require additional talent skills for our staff to help this population.
"We recognized a need to refresh our branding to reflect our strategic plan roll out in the way we conduct business, serve our clients and plan for expansion of our programs." Karen Thomas, President, Board of Trustees.
"The rebranding and transformation of HomeSharing helps to keep pace with changes in the client population and allows our organization to make a positive impact on a larger targeted marketplace." Steven Nagel, Executive Director.
For more information about HomeSharing — please feel free to contact Steven Nagel, Executive Director at 908-526-4663 or at info@homesharing.org
Steve Nagel
HomeSharing Inc
+1 908-526-4663
director@homesharing.org