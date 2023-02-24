Pelosi Statement Marking One Year Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement one year after Russia launched its unlawful, unjustified invasion of Ukraine:



“One year ago, Russia launched a cruel, brutal and illegal attack on Ukraine, seeking to conquer a sovereign, independent nation. Yet the people of Ukraine met their darkest hour with fierce, fearless resistance: refusing to surrender in the battle for their freedom. Indeed, the heroism of the Ukrainian people – and the courage of President Zelenskyy – have inspired the world.

“With his invasion, Putin sought to splinter the NATO alliance and test our commitment to freedom – but he failed. Thanks to the magnificent leadership of President Biden, America and our allies are stronger and more united than ever. Our robust response has given the freedom-fighters a critical edge: from delivering critical military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, to isolating Russia on the world stage and imposing sanctions to cripple its economy. We will continue to support the people of Ukraine, including seeking justice for heinous crimes against humanity perpetrated by Russian Forces, particularly against women and children.

“As President Biden boldly declared in Kyiv on Monday: ‘One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands.’ And we will stand with Ukraine until victory is won.”