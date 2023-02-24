Autoflow announces advanced digital vehicle inspection integration with Tire//SMART, powered by JMK

We were very impressed with the sophistication of Autoflow’s support on interface development. Due to the compatibility in design between our systems, we developed the full interface in a few days.” — Jim Krakower, director of system development at Tire//SMART

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow announces its advanced integration with Tire//SMART business ERP management system (powered by JMK), which seamlessly links Autoflow’s DVI (Digital Vehicle Inspection) to the Tire//SMART work order with no additional manual data entry or linking required. Once the work order is created in Tire//SMART, it automatically populates into Autoflow, where technicians simply select the desired work order, create a complete DVI with images, and track service progress.

This powerful integration equips repair shop personnel to know the status of every vehicle in the shop and easily identify bottleneck situations and workflow delays. Inspection data and repair recommendations are presented directly to customers, who are also kept informed throughout the repair process with two-way text communication, greatly reducing unnecessary inbound phone calls. Shops will further benefit from Autoflow’s follow-up and customer retention features, such as its Rainy Day folder, which is tightly integrated to the DVI to follow-up on previously deferred or declined work.

“We were very impressed with the sophistication of Autoflow’s documentation and support on interface development,” shares Jim Krakower, director of system development at Tire//SMART. “Due to the excellent compatibility in design between our systems, we were able to develop the full interface in only a few days. The partnership will increase shop productivity, provide superior customer service, and more efficiently maintain bay control in one convenient place.”

“Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVI) continue to be a vital part of the automotive service industry. We know that technicians are best equipped to service clients when they can present a DVI that illustrates repair needs and recommendations,” explains Chris Cloutier, founder of Autoflow and co-owner of Dallas-based, multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care.. “Additionally, shop management will gain from having full control of bay and technician efficiency through Autoflow’s reporting capabilities.”

Tire//SMART joins the group of more than 20 Autoflow integration partners. Tire//SMART users receive extended functionality through adding Autoflow’s digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty.

See the integration further explained here: https://autoflow.com/project/tiresmart/. For more information about Tire//SMART, visit https://tire-smart.net/. Visit Autoflow at www.autoflow.com, or call (469) 202-4090.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Autoflow

Autoflow | A better way to automate your profits

—----

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

