Interstates Reopened Across South Dakota
For Immediate Release: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 Contact: Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155
PIERRE, S.D. – All sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are reopened to traffic throughout the state of South Dakota.
Interstate 90, between Mitchell and Sioux Falls, was reopened at 4:30 p.m. Significant blowing and drifting occurred through this area, and motorists are advised to be aware of continued drifting in the eastbound lanes especially near bridge ends.
Travel Conditions:
Due to the extremely cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.
- Travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered roads and snow covered shoulders.
- Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.
- Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.
No Travel Advisories continue to be in place on some state highways.
SD511 Notifications:
For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.orgfor this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.
To access all the latest information, please click on the 2022-2023 Storm Information graphic on the homepage of the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/.
