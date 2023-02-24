Interstates Reopened Across South Dakota

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 Contact: Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155

PIERRE, S.D. – All sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are reopened to traffic throughout the state of South Dakota.

Interstate 90, between Mitchell and Sioux Falls, was reopened at 4:30 p.m. Significant blowing and drifting occurred through this area, and motorists are advised to be aware of continued drifting in the eastbound lanes especially near bridge ends.

Travel Conditions:

Due to the extremely cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.

Travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered roads and snow covered shoulders.

Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.

Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

No Travel Advisories continue to be in place on some state highways.

SD511 Notifications:

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.orgfor this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.

To access all the latest information, please click on the 2022-2023 Storm Information graphic on the homepage of the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/.

-30-