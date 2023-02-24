Submit Release
Interstates Reopened Across South Dakota

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 Contact:  Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155

 

PIERRE, S.D. – All sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are reopened to traffic throughout the state of South Dakota.

Interstate 90, between Mitchell and Sioux Falls, was reopened at 4:30 p.m. Significant blowing and drifting occurred through this area, and motorists are advised to be aware of continued drifting in the eastbound lanes especially near bridge ends.

Travel Conditions:

Due to the extremely cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.

  • Travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered roads and snow covered shoulders. 
  • Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.
  • Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

No Travel Advisories continue to be in place on some state highways.

SD511 Notifications:

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.orgfor this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.

To access all the latest information, please click on the 2022-2023 Storm Information graphic on the homepage of the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/.

 

