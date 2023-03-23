Prism Logistics President Jeremy Van Puffelen Named 'Pro to Know' by Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Northern California Leader Recognized for Leveraging Supply Chain to Create Competitive Advantage for CPG, Food CustomersSTOCKTON, CA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Jeremy Van Puffelen, President of Prism Logistics a winner of its prestigious 2023 Pros to Know award.
The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
“This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They’re actually in the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be.”
Go to https://sdce.me/4ss5cl to view the full list of 2023 Pros to Know winners. The overall winner will be announced live at ProMat in Chicago. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.
About PRISM Logistics, Inc.
Founded in 1993, Prism Logistics is recognized as Northern California’s ‘best in market’ provider of warehouse logistics services. By investing over the years in its people, technology and equipment, family-owned Prism provides ‘leading edge’ efficiency for the highly demanding, high-value customers served. Operating 2,300,000 sq. ft. of warehousing capacity strategically located throughout Northern California (Lathrop, Stockton, Hayward and Sacramento, CA), PRISM delivers logistics innovation and operational excellence for major CPG and Food & Beverage client companies and the suppliers and partners throughout their supply chain ecosystems. For more, go to www.prismlogistics.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.
