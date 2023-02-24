ISO Registrar conducted their 2023 Surveillance Audit of HTI Plastics
Reported, was HTI’s “excellent use of metrics and analysis” with a “very mature and stable Quality Management System to meet the needs of a growing business”LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In February of 2023, the ISO Registrar conducted their 2023 Surveillance Audit of HTI Plastics with no major or critical findings. The auditor noted in the report HTI’s “excellent use of metrics and analysis” with a “very mature and stable Quality Management System to meet the needs of a growing business”. In addition, the auditor also reviewed the continuous improvement projects at the site and stated in the report that improvement projects “are well managed and executed, providing the needed resources to see them through to successful completion.” The outcome was an overall satisfactory result with a continued ISO certification (9001:2015 & 13485:2016) as the conclusion of the audit. This aligns with HTI’s commitment to continued improvement and maturation of the QMS and dedication to producing high quality products for valuable customers.
Below is a list of manufacturing certifications HTI Plastics holds.
Being certified/registered matters to companies like us.
ISO 9001:2015 certified.
ISO 13485:2016 certified.
FDA compliance 21 CFR 820 registered facility.
HTI Plastics is a USDA approved and registered facility.
Compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).
FFL (Federal Firearms License) registered.
Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) system.
Clean assembly environment for FDA/GMP product lines.
Participate in the annual food safety audit by NSF Cook and Thurber.
HACCP (Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points)
Achieving ISO quality management certifications is important for manufacturing business in improving efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction. But the benefits of ISO manufacturing certifications go far beyond operations to every aspect of the business, including sales and marketing, strategic planning and employee engagement.
Regulators and governments count on ISO standards to help develop better regulation, knowing they have a sound basis thanks to the involvement of globally established experts.
To find out more about how ISO’s 24668 standards touch almost all aspects of daily life, and work for businesses large and small. With International Standards on air, water and soil quality, emissions of gases and radiation, and environmental aspects of products, they protect the health of the planet and people, beyond bringing economic benefits.
HTI Plastics, a leader in manufacturing injection molded plastic products, has experienced remarkable growth since 1985, and after being acquired by PCE, Inc. overall capabilities expanded significantly in plastics manufacturing. There are more innovations to be discovered and want to work with customers to find new solutions for their needs. Continually striving to make improvements to proprietary products and always working with customers to bring new products to market. As needs evolve, HTI Plastics is using the latest technology to set the pace for the plastics injection molding and blow molding industries. Multiple high-speed precision machines are housed in the HTI Plastics 100,000+ square foot, state-of-the-art molding facility. Practicing continuous process improvements is crucial, and HTI Plastics keeps costs low and safety ratings high with a clean assembly environment, FDA and GMP compliance, computerized material distribution system, and on-site resin storage for easy access.
