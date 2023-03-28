Apex Plastics Manufactures Cycling Water Bottle for Trek Bicycles
A full service plastics manufacturing company, focused on quality, and customer service.BROOKFIELD, MISSOURI, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex Plastics is pleased to be a part of the manufacturing process with a type of cycling water bottle for Trek Bicycles. The initial inquiry came to us through a company we had previously worked with, Schwartz Brothers Printing (https://buff.ly/3TE7o4A) in St. Louis, MO. They were decorating water bottles for Trek and recommended us as a supplier.
After quoting the project and meeting with the Trek team we were invited to demonstrate our capabilities utilizing an existing Trek tool. After several pilot runs we began working on Trek’s standard Voda bottle in 21oz & 26oz. Through the process of getting to know one another, a premium bottle was added to the Voda Flo in 21oz & 26oz, along with a 15oz bottle. We manufacture these water bottles on multiple tools in multiple colors. What originally was going to be natural and white is now available in multiple colors in all configurations. We work with Schwartz Brothers & Trek to maintain a reliable inventory on site at Apex Plastics headquarters to minimize lead times. Regular meetings since the onset of the project have built strong relationships and kept everyone informed on project status. At the height of the pandemic there were challenges due to long lead times and staffing. However communication allowed us to overcome those challenges and provide quality parts for the Trek team. Most recently we have been working on bottles in a new larger size as well as testing bottles made from sustainable materials, a testament to Trek’s commitment to the environment. Working with Schwartz Brothers and Trek has kept us on our toes and challenged us as technicians, but it all has been a rewarding experience and we look forward to growing the relationship with both Schwartz Brothers, and Trek in the near future.
At Apex Plastics, we have over 40 years of accumulated knowledge that we bring to every plastics manufactured project. Molding expertise for custom products are hallmarks of our company. By taking advantage of an experienced staff and state of the art equipment, we’ve streamlined our custom blow molding processes to ensure that we can provide low cost, high quality blow molding solutions to our customers. Let Apex Plastics know how we can help you and your company with our custom options we have for the plastic products we manufacture. Learn more about us at https://buff.ly/3lAHEJI
