Apex Plastics Manufactures Cycling Water Bottle for Trek Bicycles

PCE, Inc. (PCE) has been in business for more than 25 years. Our employees put ingenuity and creativity to work along with personalized customer service to deliver tomorrow’s solutions today. PCE, Inc. is the parent company of HTI Plastics, Apex Plastics, and Lincoln Plastics, all manufacturing a wide range of innovative custom plastic products and services for its customers who are in the agriculture, food, pharmaceutical, sporting goods, as well as many other industries. HTI Plastics is a company dedicated to custom injection molding and plastic manufacturing services building high quality injection molded products, including plastic lids, pharmaceutical applicators, and custom products based on your needs, all while providing timely deliveries and creating an atmosphere of continuous improvements where all employees strive to keep both internal and external customers satisfied. HTI Plastics understands that in today’s world you need a company that is knowledgeable within your industry, provides excellent customer service and high standards of quality manufactured products. Our team of skilled engineers will work with you from inception throughout the lifetime of your project. Apex Plastics, professionals in blow molding manufacturing, have accumulated knowledge that we bring to every plastic manufactured project. Molding expertise for custom products are hallmarks of our company. By taking advantage of an experienced staff and state of the art equipment, we’ve streamlined our custom blow molding processes to ensure that we can provide low-cost, high-quality blow molding solutions to our customers. Whether your project involves unique shapes, specialized features, innovative finishes – or just about anything else you can dream up, we’ll work with you to develop an economical solution that meets your objectives and needs. If your project requires blow molding, we’ll find a way to do it. From high end professional equipment for manufacturing your plastic bottle products, to PET juice/beverage bottles and professional quality control. Lincoln Plastics is dedicated to manufacturing high quality extrusion mold products, providing timely deliveries and creating an atmosphere of continuous improvements where all employees strive to keep both internal and external customers satisfied. Lincoln Plastics understands that in today’s world you are looking for a company that is knowledgeable within your industry, provides excellent service and high standards of quality products. Our team will work with you from inception throughout the lifetime of your project.

PCE, Inc. (Plastics Company Enterprises)