CAFII Welcomes Chubb Life Insurance Company of Canada as a New Member

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Association of Financial Institutions in Insurance (CAFII) is pleased to announce that Chubb Life Insurance Company of Canada has joined the Association as a new member. In that connection, Rahul Kakar, Senior Vice President and Head of Chubb Life Canada’s Accident and Health (A&H) division, has been appointed to CAFII’s Board of Directors.

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, with operations in 54 countries and territories. It provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services across Canada.

“The Board of CAFII is pleased to welcome Chubb Life Insurance Company of Canada as a member of our Association,” said Peter Thompson, Chair of the CAFII Board and CEO of National Bank Insurance. “We look forward to working with Rahul and his colleagues at Chubb in fulfilling our mission to ensure that Canadians have access to an open and flexible insurance marketplace, with high levels of customer satisfaction.”

“I am delighted to be appointed to the board of CAFII,” noted Kakar. “Together, we can take proactive steps to make insurance more accessible and simpler for Canadians while continuing to provide a great customer experience for our clients.”

CAFII is a not-for-profit industry association that was established in 1997 to create a voice for financial institutions involved in selling insurance through a variety of distribution channels including client contact centres, agents and brokers, travel agents, direct mail, branches of financial institutions, and the internet. Its members offer credit protection insurance, travel, life, health, and property and casualty insurance across Canada.

CAFII works with government and regulators (primarily provincial/territorial) to develop a legislative and regulatory framework for the insurance sector that helps ensure Canadian consumers get the insurance products that suit their needs. The Association’s aim is to ensure that appropriate standards are in place for the distribution and marketing of all insurance products and services.

In addition to Chubb Life Insurance Company of Canada, CAFII’s 15 members include the insurance arms of Canada’s major financial institutions – BMO Insurance; CIBC Insurance; Desjardins Insurance; National Bank Insurance; RBC Insurance; Scotia Insurance; and TD Life Insurance Company; along with major industry players Assurant Canada; The Canada Life Assurance Company; Canadian Tire Bank; CUMIS Services Incorporated; Manulife (The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company); Securian Canada; and Valeyo.

