Live Happy Invites Schools, Businesses, Families and Communities to Prepare for the International Day of Happiness
Positive Education Powerhouse Creates Month-Long Activation to Improve Mental Health
Our #HappyActs celebration provides an easy way for participants to spread happiness and make a positive difference in their lives and the lives of those around them.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global unhappiness is continuing to rise around the world with more people experiencing feelings of worry, stress and sadness, according to Gallup. The latest Healthy Minds Monthly Poll by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) reports that Americans are anticipating more stress in 2023 and feel that mental health has gotten worse.
Live Happy—an American organization dedicated to delivering latest news and information on the science of happiness and well-being—is on a mission to bring more awareness to the importance of global happiness during the month of March as an extension of the UN-established International Day of Happiness on March 20.
On March 1, Live Happy is kicking off its annual #HappyActs campaign that promotes small, simple acts of kindness toward others to help make the world a better place. With the theme of building stronger communities, this will be the ninth year Live Happy celebrates International Day of Happiness with #HappyActs by creating and sponsoring hundreds of Happiness Walls in public areas, businesses and schools.
The interactive activity is intentionally designed to encourage participants to share how they can spread more happiness in their community and throughout the world. Live Happy is now offering digital wall kits that can be printed and easily installed anywhere, and a downloadable calendar with small, daily steps people can follow throughout the month.
“Our #HappyActs celebration provides an easy way for participants to spread happiness and make a positive difference in their lives and the lives of those around them,” said Deborah K. Heisz, CEO of Live Happy and author of Live Happy: Ten Practices for Choosing Joy. “This isn't just an act of kindness, but an act of hope that collectively we can change the future to be a more positive and happier place for all.”
Live Happy is asking key community leaders, businesses, educators, mental health advocates, human resources professionals and faith-based organizations to join the #HappyActs campaign by registering a Happiness Wall at livehappy.com/happyacts. Wall hosts will receive robust support, including ways to select the perfect wall location and how to create happiness in their homes, schools and communities. For more insight into happiness, the award-winning Live Happy Now Podcast features scientifically proven tips and ideas to live a happier and more meaningful life through interviews with positive psychology and well-being thought leaders.
About Live Happy
Live Happy takes you on a journey to find your authentic happiness in life, at work and at home through inspiring stories and hands-on tips rooted in the science of positive psychology. Live Happy is dedicated to inspiring people to live purpose-filled, healthy, meaningful lives. Founded by entrepreneurs Jeff Olson and Deborah K. Heisz, Live Happy LLC is a website, podcast, line of gifts and apparel—but more than that, we are your home base for happiness. Our mission is to inspire and empower you to act to make your world a happier place.
