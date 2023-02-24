EMU 25th Orientation Days

Dear New Students, Welcome to the Eastern Mediterranean University. Eastern Mediterranean University’s 2022-2023 Spring Semester “25th Orientation Days” will be held between 20 - 25 February 2023. Details on the Orientation Days, organised for new students who have just started their university lives and joined the EMU Family, can be accessed via our internet page. You can also obtain all types of university-related information from the information desks set up on our campus. Welcome to EMU!