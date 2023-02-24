ROAD CLOSED: Kenyon Rd Richmond
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
Kenyon Rd in Richmond near Turkey Hill Rd is completely blocked due to a jack knifed TT unit.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
