LIFE Responds to Second Massive Earthquake in Turkey and Syria
Life for Relief and Development respond quickly to the second earthquake of a 6.4 magnitude in Turkey and SyriaSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, another earthquake with a 6.4 magnitude hit Turkey and Syria, with Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) at it again, distributing emergency aid to the countless families affected by such a devastating disaster. Emergency aid consisted of: blankets, food baskets, hot meals, bottled water, bread, mattresses, winter clothes, coals for heating, gas for civil defense and hospitals, baby formula, juice, medicines and tents; the emergency aid provided by LIFE was able to help approximately 25,000 individuals in Turkey and Syria.
The earthquake was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon as well. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) recommends sending "donations to reputable relief organizations working on the ground" and Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is on the list.
“The stories that I’ve been hearing from this massive disaster have been beyond devastating; I can’t even imagine what the people in Turkey and Syria and their loved ones are feeling,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “We are honored to be one of the organizations able to be on the ground helping the victims of the earthquake as much as we can,” he continues.
Prior to the first earthquake, LIFE was able to ship X containers of medical supply to Syria in December of 2022, which helped to improve the quality of medical care provided to patients. Over 223,100 vulnerable individuals and 45 facilities have been supported through these numerous shipments of medical aid, as well as 30 individuals trained on Supply Chain Management.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Hala M Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok