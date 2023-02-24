Jatheon Enterprise Data Archiving Wins “High Performer” Medal on G2

Jatheon Technologies has announced the winning of the High Performer Winter 2023 Medal on an independent software review website, G2.

We’re determined to work even harder to improve our current score of 4.6 out of 5, and exceed the standards of product features, services and tech support even more.” — Marko Dinic, CEO at Jatheon

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in enterprise data archiving for compliance, FOIA management and ediscovery of electronic communication records, has announced the winning of the High Performer Winter 2023 Medal on an independent software review website, G2.

G2 is one of the leading software review platforms that business users consult when exploring and comparing software products and services. In addition to reviews, G2 gives software users and buyers the opportunity to compare different products and vendors, and provides reports based on user feedback.

One such report is the G2 Winter Report, which is highly regarded in the industry and focuses on software that was reviewed and rated by G2 users over the previous calendar year. Winter Reports are often used by organizations and corporations to help them assess vendors and inform their purchasing decisions.

This time, Jatheon was included as a High Performer on G2’s Email Archiving Grid, winning a medal and three badges for Best Relationship with Customers, Best Support and Easiest To Do Business With.

Marko Dinic, CEO at Jatheon Technologies, was happy to provide this comment: “Over the last few years, we have been working religiously on both our product and services. This medal is a wonderful confirmation that our effort is reflected in customer satisfaction. I would like to personally thank all our customers who chose us and took the time to leave reviews. This feedback means a lot to other businesses looking for archiving technology, but as a vendor, we find it valuable too. We’re determined to work even harder to improve our current score of 4.6 out of 5, and exceed the standards of product features, services and tech support even more.

Jatheon Cloud is the company’s flagship AWS-based data archiving platform that organizations in regulated industries can use to capture, store and search large volumes of communications data like email records, social media, chat apps like WhatsApp or Google Chat, text messages and calls.



ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance and facilitate eDiscovery.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 11+ billion processed messages and unique cloud and on-premise archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, and best-in class tech support. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud. In 2021, the company released social media and IM features for Jatheon Cloud, and in 2022, Jatheon was included in Gartner’s MQ for Enterprise Information Archiving. Jatheon continues to be included in all major industry reports and has an average aggregated score of 4.8 on all major software review platforms.

It remains Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses and organizations in regulated industries.. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.