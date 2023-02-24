Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size 2023-2028 Current & Emerging Trends, Industry Scope Analysis and Top Companies

Rapid adoption of deep learning & AI across various industries & growing popularity of quantum computing are to drive global market growth between 2023 and 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Xcellent Insights has recently published a novel research report titled “Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market 2023: Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities Forecast to 2028” to help users, investors, and readers understand the market dynamics and make investment plans. This research report offers comprehensive analysis of the Artificial Intelligence Chips industry including current and emerging market trends, product preferences, consumer patterns, and pricing trends. It provides detailed information about market size, market revenue share, drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth opportunities. The report also offers details about market segmentation and advancements across 5 major regions, along with top leading companies.

The report is well-curated through extensive primary and secondary research and is validated by professionals and experts in the industry. Porter’s Five Force analysis, SWOT analysis, and strategy matrix among others are some of the common analytical tools used in generating the data. The data is further arranged in different formats such as diagrams, charts, graphs, and tables for stakeholder’s better understanding.

Get PDF Sample Report + All Related Table and Graphs @: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/enquiry/sample/220403

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the expected market size of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market during the forecast period?

• What was the market size of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market in 2022?

• Which region is expected to dominate other regional markets throughout the forecast period?

• What are the key factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period?

• What are the key restraints expected to hamper overall market growth between 2023 and 2028?

• Which region is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Segment by Type:

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Segment by Application:

HPC AI Chips

Terminal AI Chips

Others

Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Segment by Region:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Philippines

o Vietnam

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

Access Full Summary At: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/reports/artificial-intelligence-chips-market-220403

Competitive Landscape:

The global Artificial Intelligence Chips market is extremely competitive and comprises various global and regional market players that are focused on adopting several strategic alliances such as collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and alliances in order to sustain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the financial status, business expansion plans, global standing, latest advancements, research and development activities, and licence agreement of each market player.

Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Key Players

AMD (Advanced Micro Device)

Google

Intel

NVIDIA

Baidu

Graphcore

Qualcomm

Key Points Covered in the Report:

• Historical and current market scenario

• Recent industry trends and developments

• In-depth analysis of global Artificial Intelligence Chips market

• Industry drivers, restraining factors, challenges, and growth opportunities

• Competitive landscape and strategies by key companies

• In-depth information about upstream raw materials, downstream consumers, and industry chain analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market.

COVID 19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a wide-ranging negative impact on the overall market due to sudden imposition of lockdown, slowed import and export activities and lack of labor. However, this scenario is expected to change during the forecast period owing to decreasing COVID-19 cases and increasing product sales.

Market Summary:

Study Coverage: This section covers a brief about key products sold in the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market along with a general overview of the industry, market size, revenue share, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, market segmentation, and key manufacturers.

Competitive Analysis: This chapter offers details and complete profiles of every key player and their business expansion plans including agreements, collaborations, product launches, and licence agreements among others.

Regional Analysis: This section covers production, consumption, and revenue share by major 5 regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Size By Type: This chapter offers different types of Artificial Intelligence Chips by price, revenue and production

Market Size By Application: This chapter includes various applications of Artificial Intelligence Chips analysed on the basis of price, revenue, and share

Key Findings of the Study: This chapter offers in-depth information about current and forthcoming events in the global market.

Report Customization:

Thank you for reading the research report. We also provide report customization prior to the sale. Kindly contact us to know more about the research report, customization plans, and how to place an order for the report.

Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Table of Content (ToC):

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Methodology Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Information Procurement

1.2.1. Purchased database

1.2.2. Secondary Sources

1.2.3. Third-party Perspectives

1.2.4. Primary research

1.3. Information Analysis

1.3.1. Data Analysis Models

1.4. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.5. Research Scope & Assumptions

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Artificial Intelligence Chips Market- Industry Snapshot, 2017 - 2028

Chapter 3. Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2023 - 2028

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5. Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PEST Analysis

3.5.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Type Outlook 2023-2028(USD Million)

Chapter 5. Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Application Outlook 2023-2028(USD Million)

Chapter 6. Artificial Intelligence Chips Market: Regional Outlook

6.1. Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Share by Region, 2023 & 2028 (USD Million)

6. 2. North America

6. 2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023 - 2028 (USD Million)

6. 2.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 2.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 2.4. U.S.

6. 2.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 2.4.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 2.5. Canada

6. 2.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 2.5.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 2.5.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3. Europe

6. 3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.4. Germany.

6. 3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.4.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.4.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.5. France

6. 3.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.5.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.5.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.6. UK

6. 3.6. 1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.6. 2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.6. 3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.7. Italy

6. 3.7. 1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.7. 2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.7. 3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.8. Russia

6. 3.8. 1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.8. 2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.8. 3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.9. Nordic Countries

6. 3.9. 1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.9. 2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.9. 3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.10. Rest of Europe

6. 3.10.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.10.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 3.10.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4. Asia Pacific

6. 4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.4. China

6. 4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.4.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.4.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.5. Japan

6. 4.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.5.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.5.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.6. South Korea

6. 4.6. 1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.6. 2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.6. 3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.7. India

6. 4.7. 1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.7. 2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.7. 3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.8. Australia

6. 4.8. 1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.8. 2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.8. 3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.9. Rest of Asia Pacific

6. 4.9.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.9.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 4.9.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 5. Latin America

6. 5.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 5.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 5.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 5.4. Mexico

6. 5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 5.4.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 5.4.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6.5.5. Brazil

6.5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6.5.5.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6.5.5.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 5.6. Rest of Latin America

6. 5.6. 1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 5.6. 2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 5.6. 3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 6. Middle East & Africa

6. 6.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 6.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 6.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6.6.4. Turkey

6.6.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6.6.4.2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6.6.4.3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6.6.5. Saudi Arabia

6. 6.5. 1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 6.5. 2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 6.5. 3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6.6.6. UAE

6. 6.6. 1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 6.6. 2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 6.6. 3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6.6.7. Rest of MEA

6. 6.7. 1. Market Estimates and Forecast 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 6.7. 2. Market Estimates and Forecast by Type, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

6. 6.7. 3. Market Estimates and Forecast by Application, 2023-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Competitive Landscape

Direct purchase at: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/checkout/220403

Browse more reports of Interest:

Frozen Tart Shells Market 2023-2028- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/frozen-tart-shells-market-research-analysis-recent-industry-data-emerging-trends-and-forecast-to-2028-2023-02-23

Nail Pushers Market 2023-2028- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/nail-pushers-market-industry-size-share-emerging-technologies-future-trends-and-competitive-analysis-between-2023-and-2028-2023-02-23

Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market 2023-2028- https://www.openpr.com/news/2945217/automotive-oem-brake-friction-material-market-analysis-market

Automotive Interior Components Market 2023-2028- https://www.openpr.com/news/2946964/automotive-interior-components-market-projected-to-experience