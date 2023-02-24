Lynx Air's inaugural flight to Las Vegas takes off from Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air's (Lynx) inaugural flight to Las Vegas takes off today from Calgary International Airport (YYC) to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). Canada's new ultra-affordable airline will operate four flights per week between Calgary and Las Vegas, flying brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.

To celebrate Lynx's inaugural Las Vegas flight, the airline is offering a chance to win a vacation package for two, including flights to Las Vegas, two nights' accommodation at the SAHARA Las Vegas, and a Speed Vegas driving package. Lynx is also offering a limited-time seat sale, giving up to 50% off base fares for all flights between Canada and the United States, using the promo code: FLYUSA. The sale starts on February 24 and ends at 11:59 PM PST on February 26, 2023. Fares start from as low as $109* one way, inclusive of taxes and fees. For sale and contest details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynxUSA.com .

"We are excited to launch our first flight to Las Vegas today, offering an affordable option for Canadians to visit the Entertainment Capital of the World. Las Vegas is a very popular holiday destination for Canadians, and it's no wonder! From vibrant nightlife and high-end shopping to tours of one of the Seven Wonders of the World, there is something for everyone in Vegas." said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "Whether you are travelling to experience some world-class entertainment, or to try your luck at the casinos, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price."

"In less than one year, Lynx Air has expanded its route offerings out of YYC to include three of the most popular U.S. destinations. These exciting new routes are a testament to the tremendous success Lynx has seen in its YYC operations. We are thrilled with the strength of our collaboration and look forward to continuing to support Lynx's growth and expansion," said Carmelle Hunka, Vice President, External Affairs, ESG, Enterprise Risk & General Counsel for The Calgary Airport Authority.

"From a long list of imported entertainment powerhouses to the expansion of the National Hockey League, Canada's influence on the destination is undeniable," said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "That unique relationship makes the launch of this direct route even more exciting, allowing for more visitors from one of our largest sources of international travel to access the destination and take advantage of all the Vegas has to offer."

Lynx embarked on its U.S. expansion in late January and has already added Toronto – Orlando, Calgary – Phoenix and Calgary – Los Angeles to its network. With the addition of Las Vegas this week, Lynx will be operating over 5,000 seats to and from the U.S., giving Canadians an affordable option to visit some of the most popular sun destinations south of the border.

Lynx's US schedule:

Flight No. Effective Date Frequency Departure

Station Arrival

Station Y9 605 27-JAN-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN YYZ MCO Y9 705 27-JAN-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN MCO YYZ Y9 617 07-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT YYC PHX Y9 712 07-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT PHX YYC Y9 615 16-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT YYC LAX Y9 702 16-FEB-23 TUE-THU-SAT LAX YYC Y9 601 24-FEB-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN YYC LAS Y9 702 24-FEB-23 MON-WED-FRI-SUN LAS YYC

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; restrictions apply.

