With ChatGPT in Global Focus, User Survey Reveals Early Stage Adoption, but an Exciting Future

To figure out current trends and future potential of ChatGPT, a quick industry survey was undertaken by Tesseract Academy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChatGPT has been trained to converse with humans and answer their questions in natural language. More “intelligent” than an ordinary chatbot, it remembers the previous inputs of the users, and allows them to correct its responses while also admitting to any mistakes it may make. ChatGPT has been used to improve customer service experiences as it can better understand the context. For businesses, it means better customer relations and savings of time and money.

The Tesseract Academy wanted to understand the attitudes and perceptions that ChatGPT has generated, and how it is impacting the workplace. The survey was shared with 33 experts drawn from various fields such as finance, big tech, information technology, customer service, law, insurance, medicine, etc.

Survey questions:

Two sets of questions were asked. The first set concerned usage patterns:

1) How much have you used ChatGPT up until now? (Rank from 1-10. 1 is “Never” and 10 is “Use it all the time”)

2) How much do you see yourself using ChatGPT in the future? (1 – never, 10 - every day)

The second set measured attitudes and perceptions around ChatGPT with questions such as:

• “I think that ChatGPT makes my job easier.”

• “I think my job might not exist in the future because of AI.”

• “I believe that, in the future, ChatGPT (or some similar technology) will play an ever more important role in my job.”

The results:

Current usage and future potential:

• In terms of current usage and popularity, the ChatGPT survey reveals that most people are still in the early stages of adoption and still need a lot of experience using ChatGPT.

• The future trend looks brighter though, as a large majority indicates the envision using it more often if not daily.

• At the workplace, 75% said their colleagues were using ChatGPT sometimes or quite regularly, and 25% said their colleagues were not using it or were not interested.

Attitudes around ChatGPT:

The survey reveals varying attitudes and predictions for ChatGPT:

• Over 75% believe ChatGPT will improve their productivity

• Some responders said it will be an invaluable tool for businesses

• A few were concerned about tech replacing human interactions

“Going beyond media buzz, it made sense to take a quick user survey and understand the current usage patterns, popularity and attitudes related to ChatGPT. This survey reveals that the future of ChatGPT is uncertain but exciting!” said Dr Kampakis from the Tesseract Academy.

A more detailed summary of the report can be read here: https://tesseract.academy/chatgpt-report-attitudes-and-predictions-for-the-future/

