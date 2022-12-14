Latest Tesseract Academy Report Reveals Inherent Challenges of Data Science & Organizations towards Successful Integration

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A latest report from The Tesseract Academy, a mentorship and training organization focused on data science, reveals the common challenges faced by businesses as they try to learn and adopt data science for business and professional growth. The survey report titled “Data Literacy and Science Challenges in Businesses” also examines the prevalent attitudes towards data science and artificial intelligence.

Are there inherent challenges in the fields of data science AI and machine learning that make them difficult to learn and adopt in a business setting? The issue of data literacy, or possessing the necessary data science skills, is among the top concerns today. The report from The Tesseract Academy, which is on a mission to equip senior professionals with the cutting-edge tools and techniques of data science, addresses a widely felt issue – what makes it difficult for businesses to adopt data science or acquire these highly critical skills?

The report identifies the gap in demand and supply of data scientists as a first challenge. Lack of training in data science skills, a subject not taught at schools, is the second big obstacle. Online courses and internships aren’t an adequate solution to address these two challenges.

Attitudes towards data science is another area that the report goes on to reveal based on its survey findings. The survey was conducted among 36 participants, whose designations ranged from C-level to founders, developers and product managers. The findings reveal that a majority of employees consider their organization to be no “data literate enough”, and believe that their professional development will require becoming data literate in the near future.

“Apart from these challenges, we also looked into data ethics as related to AI. Transparency and accountability, explaining reasons behind decisions and public access to data are some of the major areas to discuss and reflect over,” says Dr Stylianos Kampakis, founder of The Tessaract Academy.

A commonly accepted thought among the participants was that of creating a data-drive culture to stay competitive. An obstacle to building such a data-driven culture was the lack of insight or understanding of data science found at the C-level or middle management. The reason was lack of technical knowledge or knowing how data science works and its deployment.

The Tesseract Academy’s aim is to address precisely these doubts, ambiguity and ignorance prevalent in the top hierarchies and professionals about data science, machine learning, blockchain and AI technologies. The Academy conducts regular online courses and workshops (including in-person sessions) and consulting services, focused on making decision makers understand, acquire and deploy the tools of data science.

Some major highlights of the survey:

• Over two-thirds of participants (66.6%) believe they have a significant or high understanding when it comes to data literacy.

• Over 50% of the participants stated that their organization is not data literate enough.

• 100% of participants agreed that a data-driven organizational is at least relatively important in order to stay competitive and ahead of their rivals.

• Main obstacles cited for an organization becoming data-driven: The C-suite doesn’t fully understand data science; middle management doesn’t get data science; the workforce is not interested in data science; we have no data science roadmap.

A more detailed summary of the report can be read here: https://tesseract.academy/tesseract-report-data-literacy-and-science-challenges-in-businesses/