FX broker DB Investing hires Anthony Linus to lead the Business Development team
FSA-regulated broker has strengthened the Business Development team with another senior addition. Anthony Linus has joined the company as department head.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATS, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seychelles-regulated securities dealer DB Investing has scooped up another industry veteran. Anthony Linus, who has seven years of Forex and online trading vertical experience became the latest addition to the team in their Cyprus office as Head of Sales department.
Linus has previously worked with major brokerage companies, bringing in new clients and partnerships, as well as managing product and brand development. He also established and maintained relationships with Introducing Brokers (IBs) worldwide.
Anthony holds bachelor’s degrees in management from two universities in Cyprus and the United Kingdom. His background in business management, accounting, and interpersonal skills helped him develop successful teams with proven results.
He will now lead the efforts of the Sales and Business Development team for steady growth and expansion with his precious experience and accumulated knowledge.
Soaring with Innovation
Linus is excited about his future in the company, which has recently charged up a full-speed offense against the competition in their target GEOs:
“DB Investing has an innovative mentality, doing exactly what the clients need these days. I am pleasantly surprised to find out just how much thought and care goes into perfecting processes for our clients and partners. It explains the steady growth and high customer satisfaction so far.”
One of the company’s executives Gennaro Lanza pointed out some of the recent accomplishments that proved the inherent nature of innovation in the company:
“Every step we take is calculated towards one ultimate goal: providing the best and the easiest trading experience. Everything else is just another pitstop. That’s why we are the first brokerage company to establish a prestigious partnership with Binance Pay. We simply want the best for our clients.”
Anthony has joined a strong team now, including other recent hires such as Laura di Aguer and Neofytos Hadjineofytou who were recently announced as ace BDs to lead the company’s growth on all fronts.
What is next for DB Investing?
The retail broker is pushing forward on all fronts, building professional teams in Dubai, Cyprus and other major worldwide hubs. They currently serve clients in English, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese, with a focus to expand in MENA, LATAM, Africa and South Asia.
They offer more than a thousand financial assets with fair pricing, ready to be traded on MetaTrader 5 and SIRIX platforms.
