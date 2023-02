Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 24, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2023



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Friday, February 24, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 124 /a PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETURNING TO WORK (PADILLA)

SB 20 EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD CHANGES (KERNAN)

CS/SB 24 SCHOOL REPORTING ON USE OF FEDERAL FUNDS (DIAMOND)

SB 182/a RECYCLING & LITTER REDUCTION (STEINBORN/DIAMOND)

*SB 202/a SUSTAINABLE POST-SECONDARY FUNDING (MUÑOZ)

HOUSE BILL 2 (HB2) – HEARING ON HIGHER EDUCATION AND

RESEARCH & PUBLIC SERVICE PROJECTS (RPSPs)

Connor Jorgensen, Analyst, Legislative Finance Committee

Joseph Shepard, President, Western New Mexico University

Becky Rowley, President, Santa Fe Community College

Shawn Powell, Eastern New Mexico University – Roswell



Saturday, February 25, 2023 – 9:00 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 210/a NAT’L GUARD DEATH BENEFIT ACT (PADILLA/POPE)

SB 7/a RURAL HEALTH CARE DELIVERY FUND (STEFANICS/ARMSTRONG)For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

CS/HB 95 RENEWABLE ENERGY OFFICE IN STATE LAND OFFICE (LUJAN/SARIÑANA)

SB 413 ENERGY PROJECT NOTICE TO MILITARY BASES (POPE)

SB 418 OIL & GAS ACT CHANGES (JARAMILLO)

SB 420 GOV’T UNIT UTILITY SAVINGS CONTRACTS (STEFANICS)

SB 432 LOW-INCOME SOLAR ACT (HAMBLEN)

SB 458 WATER RIGHTS, USES, RESERVE & STORAGE (DIAMOND/CERVANTES)

SB 462 BIG GAME DEPREDATION FUND PURPOSE (JARAMILLO/HERRERA)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Friday, February 24, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

SB 387 SCHOOL STUDENT RESTRAINT OR ISOLATION (LOPEZ)

*SB 422 SCHOOL DISTRICT MEMBERSHIP LIMITATION (STEWART)

SB 466 CHARTER SCHOOL & CHARTERING AUTHORITY AUDITS (MAESTAS)

SB 490 HEAD VARSITY COACH BONUSES (MAESTAS)

SB 492 EDUCATIONAL RETIREES RETURNING TO WORK (MUÑOZ)

SB 494 HIGHER ED FUNDING AFTER BUDGET PASSES (MUÑOZ)

HB 145 NMMI LEGISLATIVE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM (NIBERT/EZZELL)

HB 181 NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED PROGRAM UNITS (SARIÑANA/FERRARY)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar

or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov



Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832



HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, February 24, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

SB 322 DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (MAESTAS)

SB 324 COUNTY ASSESSOR CERTIFICATION PAY (GONZALES/BORREGO)

SB 333 MULTIGENERATIONAL HOUSING & ZONING (MAESTAS)

SB 338 TRANSFER OF PROPERTY AFFIDAVITS (NEVILLE)

SB 388 AGE LIMIT FOR CHILDREN IN CUSTODY (O’NEILL)

SB 434 PRC CHANGES (MUÑOZ)

SB 441 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PROVIDER SHORTAGE (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 442 INCREASE ELECTED OFFICIAL SALARIES (MUÑOZ/DUHIGG)

*SB 471 REFUSAL OF END-OF-LIFE OPTIONS ACT (CERVANTES/STEFANICS)

SB 306 HEALTH CENTERS IN HERMITS PEAK/CALF CANYON (CAMPOS)

SB 323 STATE AUDITOR FRAUD CASE MGMT SYSTEM (TALLMAN)

SB 331 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE COORDINATED RESPONSE (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 352 STATE FOOD BANKS (STEFANICS/LOPEZ)

SB 353 NM-GROWN PRODUCE FOR SENIOR MEALS (STEFANICS/LOPEZ)

SB 354 SENIOR FARMERS’ MARKET NUTRITIONAL PROGRAM (STEFANICS/LOPEZ)

SB 355 SNAP BENEFIT TRANSITIONAL SUPPORT (STEFANICS/LOPEZ)

SB 356 SENIOR SNAP BENEFIT COST-OF-LIVING INCREASES (STEFANICS/LOPEZ)

SB 359 T OR C WATER LINE IMPROVEMENTS (DIAMOND)

SB 362 STUDY REPLACING STATE AUDIT PROCESS (GONZALES)

SB 376 SMALL LOCAL GOV’T AUDIT ASSISTANCE (CAMPOS)

*SB 377 INTEGRATED SUBSTANCE ABUSE PROGRAMS (CAMPOS)

*SB 379 CURRY COUNTY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH FACILITY (WOODS/INGLE)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647

To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481



JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Friday, February 24, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321

*SB 106 PHARMACISTS & PAS AS HEALTH CARE PRACTIONERS (STEFANICS/THOMSON)

SB 168/a DEATH PRONOUNCEMENTS BY NURSES (STEFANICS/CHANDLER)

SB 213/a METHADONE DISPENSED BY RNS & LPNS (PADILLA/O’NEILL)

SB 212 ADD SPACE FORCE TO MILITARY DEFINITIONS (POPE)

SB 222 RETENTION OF WATER RIGHTS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS (PIRTLE)

SB 98 PUBLIC CONTRACT PAYMENTS (DIAMOND)

SB 223/a CHILD SUPPORT SCHEDULE CHANGES (SEDILLO LOPEZ/NIBERT)

SB 271 EQUINE DEFINITION (HAMBLEN)

SB 301 FREE-ROAMING HORSES (MCKENNA/MCQUEEN)

SB 69 ELECTRIC-ASSISTED BICYCLE DEFINITIONS (SEDILLO LOPEZ/STEINBORN)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID 815 0254 3362

To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Friday, February 24, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321

SB 16 CREATE HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY DEPARTMENT (STEFANICS/THOMSON)

SB 389 TOURISM DEPT. SPORTS AUTHORITY DIVISION (MAESTAS)

SB 437 VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION ACT (LOPEZ/ORTIZ Y PINO)

HB 169 DISCLOSURE OF LEGISLATIVE ETHICS COMPLAINTS

(SZCZEPANSKI/CHANDLER)

SJM 11 VETERANS AFFAIRS DISABILITY RATING SYSTEM (BRANDT)

SM 29 IMPORTANCE OF FORESTS (STEWART)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

###