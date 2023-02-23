Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,028 in the last 365 days.

New funds will bolster supports for workers, businesses

CANADA, February 23 - The Employment Standards Branch will hire more staff to resolve disputes between workers and employers, provide guidance on B.C.’s employment standards, and process employer registrations for temporary foreign workers.

Government is increasing the branch’s operating budget by nearly $12 million over three years to hire as many as 33 more full-time employees in response to the growing demand for its services.

“With the cost of living on the mind of many right now, when people are owed money from their employer, they expect the issue to be resolved urgently,” said Premier David Eby. “We want to ensure people receive what’s owed to them at work without delay. The investment to increase the capacity of the Employment Standards Branch means disputes will be addressed quickly and efficiently.”

Each year, the branch receives more than 100,000 requests for information in multiple languages and resolves thousands of disputes. The branch provides information and advice to employers and workers on employment standards and workers’ rights under the Employment Standards Act. It also investigates and resolves disputes brought forward by workers who believe they are owed wages.

“Everyone deserves fair working conditions and they need some place to turn to when they feel they have been treated unfairly,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour. “People often turn to the Employment Standards Branch during a dispute, like when they are owed wages. The Employment Standards Branch is a big part of our effort to build an economy that works for everyone.”

Over the past few years, demand for the services at the branch has risen steadily due to a growing workforce, employment issues related to the pandemic and a surge of employers seeking to register before hiring temporary foreign workers.

“Employees who turn to the Employment Standards Branch for help are usually the most vulnerable workers in B.C. They're often underpaid, exploited and mistreated, making them the least able to wait for long delays,” said Sussanne Skidmore, president, BC Federation of Labour. “This increased funding to the branch is an important start in clearing the queue of disputes, and ensuring workers can get the help they need as soon as possible.”

A backgrounder follows.

You just read:

New funds will bolster supports for workers, businesses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.