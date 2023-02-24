Authorities Apprehend Participant Who Walked Away from Sacramento Reentry Program

SACRAMENTO — Authorities in Sacramento today apprehended a participant who walked away from a Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility in November 2022.

Marissa Bakers was taken into custody by Sacramento Police Department officers at approximately 12:30 p.m. without incident. She was booked into Sacramento County Jail, where she was picked up by investigators from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety. Bakers will be transported to Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, and her case will be referred to the local district attorney’s office for possible escape charges.

Bakers, 29, was received by CDCR from San Diego County on July 20, 2022 with a two-year sentence for battery with serious injury.

CCTRP allows eligible individuals to serve the end of their sentence in the community and provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with employment, education, housing, family reunification, and social support.

