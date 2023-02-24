An Unexpected Cause for Betrayal: Betrayal can be about Coping with Stress rather than Enjoying Forbidden Lust

We have always believed betrayal to be about excitement, addiction to lust, seduction, secrets, not internal crisis , according to leading betrayal therapist.

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Betrayal can happen from loneliness and internal crisis, and be a means of coping with life’s stresses, rather than the thrill of forbidden lust, according to leading LA betrayal recovery specialist and licensed therapist, Anna Aslanian, LMFT.

According to Ms. Aslanian, founder and Director of My Therapy Corner, most individuals assume that betrayal comes from a place of lust, secrets, and even forbidden excitement. And while at times this may be true, there are other causes as well, such as one’s longing to be seen and heard, to feel alive, to cope with life, etc. Of course, none of it an excuse to betray one’s partner.

“People are surprised to discover that reasons for infidelity often have more to do with the betrayer than the betrayed partner. Not feeling important, whether it’s real or perceived within the relationship, and not feeling seen, heard, or valued can push someone to look for ways to have those needs fulfilled elsewhere. The third party meets those needs (even if temporary.) It’s often about a self-esteem boost. It’s important to mention that there is no excuse for betrayal. Betrayal is trauma and can be very difficult to overcome,” she said.

“Other unexpected causes for betrayal can be lack of communication and conflict resolution skills, so they (the person who betrayed) avoid discussing their needs with their partner until it’s too late.”

“Built up resentments within a couple leads to loneliness. One can be in a relationship and still feel lonely. When attempts to connect are rejected or ignored, and conflict is handled poorly, more hurt, misunderstandings and resentment is added to our histories with someone. This can lead to feelings of loneliness. When this happens, we can seek closeness elsewhere, or not reject it when it comes to us from another place,” she said.

One particularly unexpected cause of betrayal, according to Ms. Aslanian, is an escape from life or internal stresses.

“One might say it’s a subconscious cry for help – an attempt to feel alive and feel good about yourself,” she said.

“Whether or not the betrayal happened a while ago and you decided to stay in or leave the relationship, or if its fresh and you are still deciding what to do, therapy does need to happen. When someone betrays you, no matter the reason, it affects you on many different levels and it’s very painful. This emotional trauma needs to be healed so you can feel whole and happy again. Oftentimes, location and cost can be a barrier to reaching for the help that’s required.”

However, for the first time, a course to gather the tools required to heal from betrayal is available online.

Anna Aslanian has created an exclusive digital course on betrayal trauma, so you can learn at your own pace and heal from infidelity. The course consists of multiple exclusive videos, an interactive workbook and research-based exercises.

The Betrayal Trauma Healing Bundle is available on 9th of February for only $997 (normally $1997). The aim is to give you the tools you need to start processing the pain that comes with betrayal, identify past relationship patterns, learn to heal your nervous system, boost your self-esteem and move forward.

About Anna Aslanian

Anna Aslanian is the founder and director of My Therapy Corner, a boutique practice that focuses on individual and couples healing through a trauma-informed lens.

She has been working in the field of psychological care since 2006. Her work experience includes working at various clinics, centers and programs with many clients of different ages and backgrounds.

Anna is aware of the complex impact of trauma (any perceived trauma, no matter how big or small) on an individual and a relationship. She therefore believes that therapy should be supportive and trauma-informed. Her online course encompasses this knowledge.