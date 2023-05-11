World-First, Cost-Effective Property Management Platform for Short-Term Property

Alternative to property management services for short-term rental property and Airbnb

Global, cost-effective alternative to property management services for short-term rental property and Airbnb

MyVirtualCohost.com is the first platform in the world where Airbnb and short-term rental investors have an expert team of virtual cohosts to manage their property” — Seiko Ma

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyVirtualCohost.com is a global platform that has just been launched in Brisbane, Australia, and will change the landscape of property management for short-term rentals.

Seiko Ma, Managing Director of MyVirtualCohost.com, said managing an Airbnb or short-term rental property can be a full-time job, given all the work that’s required in preparing a property for guests according to official Airbnb standards, marketing it, taking bookings and assisting with enquiries.

“MyVirtualCohost.com is the first platform in the world where Airbnb and short-term rental investors have an expert team of virtual cohosts to manage their property,” she said.

“Our team of virtual cohosts work remotely and manage guest support, housekeeping and maintenance, and platform disputes.”

According to Ms Ma, whether or not a guest will book a particular property tends to depends on the status of the host, and whether they have consistent “Super host” status, may have a detrimental effect on their income.

“Now an owner who doesn’t have the time, or the financial resources for a property manager, is able to maintain their “super host” status and message reply speed. In addition, no bots or auto-replies are used, all of our replies are personalised and genuine.”

Ms Ma said that, although the platform was developed in Brisbane, Australia, by a short-term property management company that is also located here, property investors from all over the world can use the MyVirtualCohost.com platform.

The MyVirtualCohost.com team are experienced property managers, especially in the short-term rental space, and are passionate about giving hosts time and enjoyment back in owning their investment.

MyVirtualCohost.com is part of parent company Bodhi Tree Group, which was awarded 2022 AFR Fast Starter.

