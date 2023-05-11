Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,126 in the last 365 days.

World-First, Cost-Effective Property Management Platform for Short-Term Property

Alternative to property management services for short-term rental property and Airbnb

Global, cost-effective alternative to property management services for short-term rental property and Airbnb

MyVirtualCohost.com is the first platform in the world where Airbnb and short-term rental investors have an expert team of virtual cohosts to manage their property”
— Seiko Ma

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyVirtualCohost.com is a global platform that has just been launched in Brisbane, Australia, and will change the landscape of property management for short-term rentals.

Seiko Ma, Managing Director of MyVirtualCohost.com, said managing an Airbnb or short-term rental property can be a full-time job, given all the work that’s required in preparing a property for guests according to official Airbnb standards, marketing it, taking bookings and assisting with enquiries.

“MyVirtualCohost.com is the first platform in the world where Airbnb and short-term rental investors have an expert team of virtual cohosts to manage their property,” she said.

“Our team of virtual cohosts work remotely and manage guest support, housekeeping and maintenance, and platform disputes.”

According to Ms Ma, whether or not a guest will book a particular property tends to depends on the status of the host, and whether they have consistent “Super host” status, may have a detrimental effect on their income.

“Now an owner who doesn’t have the time, or the financial resources for a property manager, is able to maintain their “super host” status and message reply speed. In addition, no bots or auto-replies are used, all of our replies are personalised and genuine.”

Ms Ma said that, although the platform was developed in Brisbane, Australia, by a short-term property management company that is also located here, property investors from all over the world can use the MyVirtualCohost.com platform.

The MyVirtualCohost.com team are experienced property managers, especially in the short-term rental space, and are passionate about giving hosts time and enjoyment back in owning their investment.

MyVirtualCohost.com is part of parent company Bodhi Tree Group, which was awarded 2022 AFR Fast Starter.

Kerry M McDuling
McDulingPR
+61410578194 ext.
email us here

You just read:

World-First, Cost-Effective Property Management Platform for Short-Term Property

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more