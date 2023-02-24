SOS Indonesia is Calling International Runners from Around the World to Join “Million Meals March 2023”

Scholars Of Sustenance Logo Million Meals March 2021 MMM Participants walking through the Yeh Ho river.

SOS Indonesia is hosting a charity run "Million Meals March" and inviting people around the world to join. All funds raised are to help feed people in need.

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, February 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Million Meals March (MMM) held by Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Indonesia is back after successful milestones in 2021 and 2022. The MMM is a charity event in which participants are challenged to run or walk a specific route through the scenic beauty of Tabanan while fundraising for a noble cause to provide vulnerable communities with nutritious food.Scholars of Sustenance is the largest food rescue foundation in South East Asia. SOS has been operating in three countries: Thailand (Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin), Indonesia (Bali and Jakarta), and the Philippines (Manila). SOS has been continuously expanding to open new offices in metropolitan and cities across South-East Asia.SOS Indonesia was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Sanur, Bali. The non-profit is committed to tackling the global issue of food waste, by rescuing edible surplus food from hotels and the food industries, preventing it from becoming food waste in landfills, and thereby creating harmful methane gas. Instead of throwing away surplus food, SOS redistributes it to the most vulnerable communities in Bali.By the end of 2022, SOS, in Asia, have served 25 million plus meals and aims to distribute 50 million meals by 2025. To achieve this goal, SOS is running a fundraising event called the Million Meals March. The 2023’s MMM is the continuation of the same successful event in 2021 and 2022, which managed to raise more than IDR 1 billion+!The Million Meals March will be held on Sunday, 5th March 2023, at Tabanan Regency, Bali, Indonesia. MMM will have two tracks: 15km for the athlete, the fast and furious, and 5km for those who enjoy a leisurely walk with a view, perfect for families. The marchers will start from Puri Anyar (the Palace) of Kerambitan, where people can get to know the culture and heritage in Tabanan, as well as the local society and Balinese tradition. The run will finish at Beraban Beach, where the after-March BBQ, award presentation, raffle prizes to be won, and the beautiful ocean view await them.Along the way, they will go through the villages, down to the dense jungles, alongside the Yeh Ho river, and across the cascading rice fields! The marchers can stop to take photos, and will not get lost, as the local authority will be there to guide them. The committees will also provide filtered water at every 5km resting post.As for this year’s Million Meals March, SOS is open to inviting international and local runners and marchers from all over the world. The participant does not have to be in Bali or fly to Bali to take part, as they can participate from their own hometown. They just need to register on www.scholarsofsustenance.org/mmm2023 , and upload their name, email, phone number, newest photo, the fundraising target with a minimum of USD 100, and the reason why they joined the march.After completing the registration, the SOS team will make a personal campaign page on GIVE.Asia for each participant, and send it to their mail along with a twibbon containing the participant’s picture and link to their campaign. Then, the marcher can share the twibbon to social media, family, friends, and colleagues to sponsor them. On the day run of the MMM, international runners can take photos and videos of themselves and their surroundings while running!“There are many benefits from this event,” Ratna Soebrata, the General Manager of Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia, added “MMM and SOS give opportunity for all runners, of all ages, to take part in this fundraising event, so they can help people in Bali regardless of where they are and where they come from.”All raised funds will be used for making nutritious meals and distributed to the people in need recipients in Bali and other areas in the country. If a runner can raise USD 100 it’s equivalent to serving 417 meals. So, the more money they can raise, the more people they can help through this innovative charity run.MMM is more than a running event, this fundraising purpose remains the same – to provide nutritious food to vulnerable societies in Bali. The Island of Gods is one of the world’s most popular destinations that offers the beauty of nature, Hinduism temples and relics, and strong cultural values. For the majority of locals, their livelihood and source of income is totally dependent in the tourism sector which is slowly reopening. COVID-19 paralyzed the hospitality industry and triggered the rise of surmountable unemployment forcing people in communities to live drastically below poverty levels. The splendor and natural beauty of Bali magically lure both domestic and foreign tourists to its beckoning shores. Even investors are magnetized by the beautiful island that relies on tourism. During COVID-19, Bali was shut down and everyone struggled to make ends meet. SOS worked around the clock and served over 3 million nutritious meals to communities in need around Bali,” Bo H. Holmgreen, the Founder and CEO of Scholars of Sustenance explained.“Now that the pandemic is over, Bali is in a slow recovery and still need our help. Through Million Meals March, we can all work together, and with your help, can provide more food for the vulnerable communities in Bali and other villages, near and far because we aim to expand our impact in Indonesia,” the Danish national ended.

