Why Multiple Product Certification Are Necessary For Consumer Transparency

BeVeg Vegan Certification perfectly Compliments NON-GMO & Organic Certification as a bundled audit cost & time saver offered by NSF and Food Chain ID

BeVeg Vegan Certification perfectly Compliments NON-GMO & Organic Certification as a bundled audit cost & time saver offered by NSF and Food Chain ID

While many product certifications have cross-over purpose, there is need for each specific certification, like BeVeg vegan certification.

BeVeg Vegan Certification perfectly Compliments NON-GMO & Organic Certification as a bundled audit as offered by world's leading food and product safety certifiers, NSF & Food Chain ID.”
— Carissa Kranz Esq., Founder and CEO of BeVeg
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegan certification of products does not allow for animal derived GMOs, but that does not mean the product is NON-GMO. Likewise, plant-based does not mean the product is vegan and free from animal material and GMOs. That is why each product claim adds value to the consumer and for the brand and is a key marketing tool.

NON-GMO is a popular product certification claim that has grown astronomically over the last 20 years. The newest and most relevant entrant to the market to lend a similar growth path is BeVeg vegan certification. BeVeg is a complimentary claim to NON-GMO verified products. Years ago, project NON-GMO verified was the only NON-GMO claim to lend credibility to product transparency through carefully drafted standards. BeVeg vegan certification stands similarly situated as it is the only vegan certification claim with clearly defined audit based third-party audit standards to protect the consumer, retailer, and brand.

To ensure that one is not consuming GMOs, as well as animal-derived ingredients, it is helpful to seek out products that are vegan certified and NON-GMO certified. By choosing products that are vegan certified, consumers can support safer and more sustainable food production methods and contribute to a more ethical and environmentally conscious food system that does not include animal GMOs. However, to exclude all GMOs per a carefully defined standard, a product should seek both certifications separately but consider them as a bundled audit from third-party certifiers like NSF or Food Chain ID as both global leading food safety certification bodies offer NON-GMO and BEVEG as a bundled audit option for a cost savings and with minimal factory disruption to the applicant. Notably, these audits can also be combined with USDA ORGANIC bringing product claim credibility to the global marketplace with integrity and meaning.

"BeVeg Vegan Certification perfectly Compliments NON-GMO & Organic Certification as a bundled audit cost & time saver as offered by world's leading food and product safety certifiers, NSF and Food Chain ID," says Carissa Kranz, esq. Founder & CEO of BeVeg.

By supporting these product certification claims and practices, consumers ensure a safer and more sustainable supply chain. Choosing products with a BeVeg vegan trademark, ensures consumers not only support their own dietary choices but also contribute to a more ethical and environmentally conscious food system.

To date, BeVeg is the only ISO 17065 and 17067 accredited vegan certification trademark; the BeVeg vegan certification requires products to complete a five-step process, including verifying that no animal ingredients, by-products or animal GMOs were used in the manufacturing and ingredient sourcing of the finished products, and that manufacturing facilities have proper controls in place to prevent cross-contamination. By promoting vegan and cruelty-free products, BeVeg supports a more ethical and environmentally conscious food system, while also providing consumers with safer and more sustainable food choices.

BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Globally Recognized and Accredited Vegan Certification - BeVeg

You just read:

Why Multiple Product Certification Are Necessary For Consumer Transparency

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
Company/Organization
BeVeg International
3801 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 202-996-7999
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

More From This Author
Why Multiple Product Certification Are Necessary For Consumer Transparency
From Fad to Requirement: The Importance of Vegan Certification
Vegan Certification and the Law
View All Stories From This Author