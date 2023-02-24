Why Multiple Product Certification Are Necessary For Consumer Transparency
While many product certifications have cross-over purpose, there is need for each specific certification, like BeVeg vegan certification.
BeVeg Vegan Certification perfectly Compliments NON-GMO & Organic Certification as a bundled audit as offered by world's leading food and product safety certifiers, NSF & Food Chain ID.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegan certification of products does not allow for animal derived GMOs, but that does not mean the product is NON-GMO. Likewise, plant-based does not mean the product is vegan and free from animal material and GMOs. That is why each product claim adds value to the consumer and for the brand and is a key marketing tool.
NON-GMO is a popular product certification claim that has grown astronomically over the last 20 years. The newest and most relevant entrant to the market to lend a similar growth path is BeVeg vegan certification. BeVeg is a complimentary claim to NON-GMO verified products. Years ago, project NON-GMO verified was the only NON-GMO claim to lend credibility to product transparency through carefully drafted standards. BeVeg vegan certification stands similarly situated as it is the only vegan certification claim with clearly defined audit based third-party audit standards to protect the consumer, retailer, and brand.
To ensure that one is not consuming GMOs, as well as animal-derived ingredients, it is helpful to seek out products that are vegan certified and NON-GMO certified. By choosing products that are vegan certified, consumers can support safer and more sustainable food production methods and contribute to a more ethical and environmentally conscious food system that does not include animal GMOs. However, to exclude all GMOs per a carefully defined standard, a product should seek both certifications separately but consider them as a bundled audit from third-party certifiers like NSF or Food Chain ID as both global leading food safety certification bodies offer NON-GMO and BEVEG as a bundled audit option for a cost savings and with minimal factory disruption to the applicant. Notably, these audits can also be combined with USDA ORGANIC bringing product claim credibility to the global marketplace with integrity and meaning.
"BeVeg Vegan Certification perfectly Compliments NON-GMO & Organic Certification as a bundled audit cost & time saver as offered by world's leading food and product safety certifiers, NSF and Food Chain ID," says Carissa Kranz, esq. Founder & CEO of BeVeg.
By supporting these product certification claims and practices, consumers ensure a safer and more sustainable supply chain. Choosing products with a BeVeg vegan trademark, ensures consumers not only support their own dietary choices but also contribute to a more ethical and environmentally conscious food system.
To date, BeVeg is the only ISO 17065 and 17067 accredited vegan certification trademark; the BeVeg vegan certification requires products to complete a five-step process, including verifying that no animal ingredients, by-products or animal GMOs were used in the manufacturing and ingredient sourcing of the finished products, and that manufacturing facilities have proper controls in place to prevent cross-contamination. By promoting vegan and cruelty-free products, BeVeg supports a more ethical and environmentally conscious food system, while also providing consumers with safer and more sustainable food choices.
