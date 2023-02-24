Wholly-Owned Unit In the Four Seasons Hotel Residences Kyoto to Auction with No Reserve via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Unit 122 is a serene luxury residence within the Four Seasons Hotel Residences of Kyoto. Wide windows and an outdoor terrace offer views of 800-year-old Shakusui-en pond garden. Private primary suite with dual walk-in closets, bespoke art, and top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Enjoy full access to Four Seasons’ service and amenities, including a relaxing indoor pool, two large whirlpools, luxurious spa and salon, restaurant, and more. Ideally located in Kyoto’s coveted & historic temple district, known as the cultural capital of Japan.

In cooperation with Nomura Real Estate Solutions Co. Ltd., the private unit within the Four Seasons Hotel Residences Kyoto is set to auction in March.

...We look forward to working with all real estate companies in Japan to offer & build upon this method of buying and selling, with even more luxury auction opportunities to come across greater Asia.” — Sonny Saito, Director of Business Development, APAC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyoto, known as one of Japan’s most coveted and historic temple districts, is home to the world-class Four Seasons Hotel Residences. Wholly owned and one of only 57 residences, Unit 122—listed for $6 million—is set to auction next month with No Reserve to the highest bidder via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Naoko Yamaguchi of Nomura Real Estate Solutions Co. Ltd. Bidding is scheduled to open 9 March and culminate on 16 March live at Sotheby’s New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We are pleased to be bringing the exceptional product that is this Four Seasons’ Residence unit to auction,” stated Sonny Saito, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Director of Business Development, APAC. “It symbolizes our growing commitment to the Japanese real estate market, and as an auction company, we look forward to working with all of the real estate companies in Japan to offer and build upon this method of buying and selling, with even more luxury auction opportunities to come across greater Asia.”

Designed and built according to their legendary standards, The Four Seasons Hotel Residences balance a thoughtful blend of modern Japanese style and rich tradition, complete with every service and amenity expected of this five-star residence. The towering architecture of the entrance to the building welcomes residents and visitors alike. The interior of Unit 122 spans over 106 square meters, with an open floor plan that maximizes entertaining spaces, all while preserving the privacy of the primary suite. Relax with family or friends in the fully equipped contemporary kitchen, surrounded by designer appliances, top-of-the-line finishes and bespoke art. Wide windows frame views of the 800-year-old, 10,000-square-meter Shakusui-en, an ancient pond and garden that keeps the contemporary architecture rooted in the rich history and culture of Kyoto. Winding paths lined with trees and glittering waters web across the property, set at the foot of the Higashiyama Mountains, where a new panorama can be enjoyed with every season, from the cherry-blossoms of spring to winter’s snow-capped mountain peaks. Four Seasons’ amenities elevate the ownership experience to new heights, with full access to an indoor pool, two large whirlpools, a luxurious spa and salon, a fitness gym, restaurant and lounge, an expansive deck with inviting communal seating, and dedicated 24/7 concierge service.

As the former capital of Japan, Kyoto is steeped in thousands of years of rich history. Now widely known as the cultural capital of Japan, the bustling city is a popular tourist destination, home to ancient Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines, countless gardens, and imperial palaces. The scenic Higashiyama temple district is a must-see destination for any lover of history, culture, or architecture. Adjacent to Myoho-in Temple, the Four Seasons Hotel Residences enjoys a location just over one kilometer from Kiyomizu-dera, one of the most celebrated temples of Japan and one of 17 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Kyoto. The city is also a center of higher learning in the country. Among its institutions are Kyoto University, the second oldest university in Japan. A cultural mecca, Kyoto is just two hours from Tokyo via the Shinkansen bullet train, providing further ability to explore even more of Japan’s iconic landmarks.

Unit 122 in the Four Seasons Hotel Residences is available for showings daily by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.