The Albion Manor & The Parlour at The Albion Introduce a New Executive Chef and New Menus

Executive Chef James Menendez at The Albion Manor in Chicago

The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion approach their first anniversary with a new Executive Chef, James Menendez, and his inventive and evolving menus.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Albion Manor TheAlbionManor.com and The Parlour at The Albion TheAlbionManor.com/parlour, an English Pub and Cocktail Parlour located in Lincoln Park at 1480 West Webster in Chicago, approach their first anniversary with a new Executive Chef, James Menendez, and his inventive and evolving menus.

Chef Menendez began his culinary education at the Art Institute of Washington. He has honed his skills at notable, award-winning Michelin-starred restaurants such as Grace, Sixteen, and Moody Tongue in Chicago, Saison in San Francisco, and Inn at Little Washington. He is passionate about cultivating and executing new menus with flavor and seasonality. He also has a passion for football (otherwise known as soccer), and his love of the beautiful game and elevated cuisine called him to The Albion Manor.

Chef Menendez has put his spin on the British-inspired menu at The Albion Manor in new Lunch, Happy Hour, Dinner, Dessert, Brunch, Event, and soon-to-come Tasting Menus at thealbionmanor.com/menus with supplementary changes to come seasonally. The Lunch menu offers approachable pub fare, which can be prepared quickly for those in a hurry. The Happy Hour menu allows for a limited menu of smaller portions for those snacking hours from 4 pm to 6 pm. Brunch is offered on weekends from 10 am to 2 pm, and the Dinner menu features new vegetarian options and house-made desserts. Everything from every menu is made from scratch. Look for additional menus upstairs in The Parlour at The Albion this spring, including an inspired Tasting Menu utilizing Chef Menendez’s exemplary talents.

About The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion:

The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion is a duplex English Pub and Cocktail Parlour in Lincoln Park at 1480 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, open seven days a week. Visit TheAlbionManor.com or be social on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for menu updates, hours, and events.

