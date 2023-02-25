Women Entrepreneurs Visit McMillan Elementary to Celebrate Reading Week Feb. 27
Second-graders at James B. McMillan Elementary School will get some help launching Nevada Reading Week February 27
Second-graders at James B. McMillan Elementary School will get some help launching Nevada Reading Week February 27 when a group of local women business owners visits to read books and share stories of following their dreams.
— Tam Luc
“We’re so excited to give back to kids in our community, especially as a diverse group of women from different life circumstances who have all taken the leap to launch a business,” said Tam Luc, founder of networking community Women With Vision International. “Our message is that they can do whatever they want in life, but it all starts with education. It starts with reading. We want to be a positive presence for the students and their teachers.”
Women With Vision International member and entrepreneur Marissa Hawkins organized the McMillan visit. Hawkins launched the first Las Vegas outpost of Massage Envy and now runs seven franchise locations in the state. Also joining Tam and Marissa will be Monica Fullerton, founder of Spouse-ly, an online marketplace for military spouses to sell their goods and services no matter where their families are deployed, and Mary Grace Yniguez, CEO of Social Register
Network, a networking organization designed to help business owners build and scale their businesses.
In addition to reading to students, the women will meet with McMillan staff and teachers, giving them donations of Massage Envy gift certificates and complimentary Family Wealth Planning appointments from Young Law Group. Tam will also donate 50 copies of her children’s book and 10 copies of her book Women Who Boss Up, part of a bestselling book and event series. The Women Who Boss Up books collect interviews with diverse female entrepreneurs
from around the world, showcasing their inspiring stories and presenting them as powerful role models. Many of these entrepreneurs faced enormous obstacles to their success, and Tam’s goal in featuring them and their stories of determination is to present real people to whom anyone can relate.
More information is available at womenwhobossup.com
