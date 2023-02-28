New Book Series Educates Children About Ukrainian and Other Cultures
Rural Life Around the World, edited by Elena Folkerts
An inspiring tale to delight children and adults alike. Discover mouth-watering dishes, Cossack costumes and Ukrainian Spring.”UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How much do children really know about cultures other than their own? A new series, Rural Life Around the World, edited by Elena Folkerts, will appeal to young children, parents and teachers wishing to immerse themselves in the charm of faraway places.
The first book in the series, Ukrainian Air: How Sunny Sonechko WON by Olya Samilenko, was launched on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Created for children ages 3-10, Ukrainian Air gently presents Russia’s aggression in the framework of eastern Ukraine’s rural way of life. It is a poetic story integrated with colorful illustrations and a picture glossary that displays a unique cultural geography.
Net proceeds on Ukrainian Air’s sales will go toward reconstruction.
Readers will smell the aromas, witness details, feel emotions and realize they have more in common with Ukrainians than they imagined. The book features a love for grandmothers who cultivate and consume the national flower of Ukraine, the sunflower.
In addition to eastern Ukraine, The Rural Life Around the World series looks at the charms of rural life in Himalayan Nepal, northwest Germany, and the north island of New Zealand. Children's libraries will find these picture books enhance mutual understanding and empathy.
In Ukrainian Air, the narrative tells of Sunny Sonechko, who melts the snow and pours warmth and love on the flowers, making them grow strong and tall. The setting is the tiny village of Valky in Eastern Ukraine, the center of Russia’s attacks over the past year. When a storm cloud, resembling the big Russian bully, covers the village in darkness, the sunflowers rise in a wall to defend their home.
The book places Ukraine's tragedy in historical perspective, showing that reconstruction and prosperity follow the storm. It thus creates hope for the future. Children, those safe at home in the West as well as those still in Ukraine, will be reminded that eventually, Good prevails. Ukrainian Air is a blessing for parents struggling to explain the destruction and violence their children hear about in school and on TV, as well as those looking for a deeper understanding of Ukraine, its people and their unyielding love for Country.
"A reminder that Ukrainian culture will prosper with the reconstruction of our beautiful homeland. Long live all Grannies!" — Serhiy Marchenko, Minister of Finance, Ukraine
"An inspiring tale to delight children and adults alike. Discover mouth-watering dishes, Cossack costumes and Ukrainian Spring." — Maria Olujic, Ph.D., Montessori practitioner
"A tribute to keeping hope alive through the gift of Light." — Inna Bayer, Bayer Ballet Academy
Ukrainian Air, the first book in the series, is now available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
About the author:
Author Dr. Olya Samilenko worked for the U.S. Commission on the Ukraine Famine of 1932-33. She later directed the Goucher-College/Johns Hopkins University Cooperative Program in Russian.
Illustrator Nataliia Tonyeva is a graphic designer from Ukraine who lives in the United States. With a career creating illustrations for websites and applications, moving to illustrating a children's book has been a long-held dream now achieved.
