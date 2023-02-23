Sweet 5-year Partnership Inked Between Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream and Diamond Baseball Holdings
The Minor League Baseball season will be SWEETER than ever as Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream signs a 5-year partnership with Diamond Baseball Holdings.KATY, TEXAS, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream and Diamond Baseball Holdings have created a sweet new partnership just in time for the 2023 Minor League Baseball season, making Sweet & Boozy the “Official Ice Cream” of the Gwinnett Stripers, Hudson Valley Renegades, Iowa Cubs, Midland RockHounds, Mississippi Braves, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Rome Braves, San Jose Giants, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders and the Wichita Wind Surge. Additionally, they will serve as the “Preferred Boozy Ice Cream Partner” of the Portland Sea Dogs, Augusta Greenjackets and Memphis Redbirds. This partnership agreement allows Sweet & Boozy to sell its regular ice cream, alcoholic infused ice cream and famous Thundercups at all of their minor league stadiums.
"We are thrilled to be the official Ice Cream of all of the Diamond Baseball Holdings teams” noted Sweet & Boozy founder Neil Werner. “Our ice cream is perfect for the baseball stadium environment to create a fan-happy experience, by providing our booze-infused and non-boozy ice cream creations. We have the greatest job in the world serving up yummy creations for all of the DBH team’s fans and stadium guests” added Werner. Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream will be available inside all DBH team stadiums at their dedicated Sweet & Boozy locations. The ice cream will be available for all home games and additional stadium events.
The growing specialty ice cream company’s sports partnership comes at the perfect time, with venues placing a greater emphasis on having outstanding and unique food options available for fans to purchase during games. The latest surveys indicate that ice cream is one of the most coveted confections being consumed by baseball fans.
Our teams were looking for a high end, unique and creative dessert offering that would stand out to every guest at all of our Diamond Baseball Holdings stadiums. From our very first meeting with Managing Partner Neil Werner, we immediately knew that we were going to be partnering with a first-class company that would provide our facilities with the best ice cream offerings around. Whether it is the pre-packaged standard or booze-infused flavors, or the amazing visual of the Sweet and Boozy Thundercups that are available within the stadiums, guests looking for a top-notch dessert item will not be disappointed” noted Jeff Huffman, Vice President of Partnerships for Diamond Baseball Holdings.
The 2023 Minor League Baseball season kicks off on Friday, March 31st and runs through Sunday, September 24th. Visit https://www.sweetnboozy.com/store-locator/ to view schedules and stadium information for all of Sweet & Boozy’s locations.
ABOUT SWEET & BOOZY
Sweet & Boozy was founded in Houston, Texas in 2020 with the simple mission to bring joy to our customers by providing them with the SWEETest flavors ever! Its values are rooted in creativity and customer satisfaction. With current nationwide locations in California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Sweet & Boozy is also the Official Ice Cream of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. Sweet & Boozy offers an array of ice cream flavors for all, alcohol infused creations for adults, and an assortment of “Thundershakes” and “Thundercups”. For more information, visit the company's website at www.sweetnboozy.com and follow their flavor on Facebook and Instagram.
ABOUT DIAMOND BASEBALL HOLDINGS
Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) was formed in 2021 to support, promote and enhance Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation, and investment (DiamondBaseballHoldings.com).
Media Contact, Press Tastings & Interviews: Neil Werner, neil@sweetnboozy.com Cell: 832-659-8483. Jeff Huffman, jhuffman@diamondbaseballholdings.com.
Neil Werner
Sweet & Boozy
+1 346-477-9338
