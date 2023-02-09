Sweet & Boozy Hires Baseball Executive Steve Gliner as SVP of Venue Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime Minor League Baseball Executive Steve Gliner Joins Sweet & Boozy as Vice President of Venue Development
Sweet and Boozy, a provider of unique ice cream confections including alcohol infused and regular flavors as well as its famous Thunder Cups has announced that Steve Gliner has joined the company as its Vice President of Venue Development.
”Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our company at a time of significant growth and expansion” noted Sweet & Boozy Founder and Managing Partner Neil Werner. “Our focus will be expanding into the types of venues Steve has worked with before, which will give our brand the competitive edge in our industry.”
Steve’s career has spanned three and a half decades in Minor League Baseball including stops with the Albany-Colonie Yankees (1988-1989), Charleston Rainbows (1990-1993), Fort Myers Miracle (2004- 2016) and two stints with the Hudson Valley Renegades (1994-2003 and 2017-2022). He has vast experience in all facets of running a professional sports franchise and he held senior leadership roles including Assistant General Manager, General Manager, Chief Operating Officer, and President in 31 of his 35 seasons in MiLB. Steve was also the Spring Training Coordinator for the Minnesota Twins from 2004 until 2016, overseeing all game day operations for the team’s home games at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, FL. In September 2022, Gliner began his new role with Diamond Baseball Holdings as a consultant to the Renegades, focusing on significant construction projects taking place at Dutchess Stadium over the next two years. On January 1, Gliner announced the start of his new consulting company, Home Run Professional Sports Consulting.
Among numerous accolades in his career, Gliner was named the Florida State League Executive of the Year in 2008 and was elected to the League’s Hall of Fame in 2019. Throughout the years, his staffs and teams have been recognized by their leagues and the baseball industry numerous times with awards for operating excellence and promotional creativity.
Steve’s primary responsibilities will focus on showcasing the Sweet and Boozy brand to new venues and cultivating those relationships. “Having worked with Neil to provide Sweet and Boozy as the primary desert offering at Dutchess Stadium in 2021 and 2022, I know first-hand how well it was received by fans in our ballpark” said Gliner.
“The product is unique, and the quality is first-rate. Sweet and Boozy is the absolute perfect brand to provide an outstanding desert experience for guests at all types of venues. I am looking forward to telling the company story and sharing its incredible growth over the past two years with my peers throughout the sports industry as well as venue operators all over the U.S.”.
Sweet and Boozy will be announcing new venue partnerships in the coming weeks and will be available in many new markets across America.
ABOUT SWEET & BOOZY
Sweet & Boozy was founded in Houston, Texas in 2020 with the simple mission to bring joy to our customers by providing them with the SWEETest flavors ever! Its values are rooted in creativity and customer satisfaction. With current nationwide locations in New York, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Nevada, Sweet & Boozy offers an array of ice cream flavors for all, alcohol infused creations for adults, and an assortment of “Thundershakes” and “Thundercups”. For more information, visit the company's website at www.sweetnboozy.com and follow their flavor on Facebook and Instagram.
