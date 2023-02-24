Federal Suit Claims that the San Francisco Police Department Thwarted Citizens Allegations of Child Abuse at Mall

Stop The Architects of Fear City Has Yet to discipline Officers Who According to Internal Affairs, Lied.

Are the City of San Francisco, SFPD, and Other Local Policing Services Complicit in the Trafficking of African American Children?

Multiple Defendant Suit Alleges Corruption in the SFPD Led to The Non-Prosecution of Federal Agents In the January 18th, 2020 Trafficking an African American Child at Westfield Mall.” — Plainitff

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plaintiff alleges that the City of San Francisco and in particular San Francisco Polcie Department Is An Active Participant In the Mishandling of Child Abuse and Child Endangerment Cases. Two Years After the Initial Complaint, The Cities Mayor, City Council, and Police Chief Have Done Nothing.(Copy Below Taken From Actual Lawsuit - Allums vs Federal Bureau of Investigation et al C22-04590LB)City of San Francisco (DEFENDANT)ALLUMS VS CITY OF SAN FRANCISCOAlleging corruption in the SFPD led to the non-prosecution of federal agents for trafficking an African American child at Westfield Mall, San Francisco, California.a) SFPD Officer Simon Hoang falsified/lied on the police report resulting in investigations never investigating an African American child that is most likely dead.b) Ellen Deloise, SFPD Office of Police Accountability, lied when she stated that SFPD Officer Simon Hoang was not an SFPD Police officer and could not be investigated for lying on the police report despite the website saying that officer Simon Hoang was an SFPD Officer. The lie was confirmed when an SFPD'S internal Affairs officer concluded that Officer /Simon Hoang should have been investigated. Her lie cost Plaintiff two years and possibly, like Officer Simon Hoang, got the federal traffickers off, their apparent goal that was indeed successful.The Plaintiff Request of the Court:• Require SFPD to investigate the child trafficking of January 18, 2020, properly• Require SFPD to investigate officer Simon Hoang and relieve him of duty if it is proven that he falsified a police report, a felony.• Require SFPD to divulge all information related to federal agents regarding this case. This includes all emails as well as recorded conversations as required by law.• Require the Office of Police Accountability to investigate Officer Simon Hoang as ordered by Internal Affairs.• Require supervisors at the San Francisco Office of Police Accountability to reprimand Ellen Deloise for her unfortunate actions.• Require all officers employed or related to the Office of Police accountability to supply all correspondence with federal agents.

SFPD Officers Video Records His Attempt To Dissuade African American From Filling a Report About the Abuse of a African American child.