Suit Claims City of Oakland, Oakland Police Department Covered Up The Racist Assault on Several African American Men

Oakland Public Library Oakland Police Department City of Oakland

Oakland Police Officer Ron Moore Attempts to Bribe The Plaintiff with an Offer of Giving Him The Video For Dropping His Case Against Officer Collin Cameron.

basically offering it if he dropped his complaint. He did not drop his complaint – He did not get the video” — Dennis Bruce Allums

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Original Case: Allums vs City of Oakland et al. C22-04590LBAmended On: Amended January 26, 2023Amended Case Allums vs Federal Bureau of investigation et al. (San Francisco Police Department, San Francisco Department of Police Accountability, Officer Ellen Deloise, Oakland Police Department, OPD Officer Ron Moore, OPD Officer Collin Cameron, Department of Motor Vehicles, City of Berkeley, California, U.C. RegentsAllegation: Civil Conspiracy To Deprive Civil Rights Northern District Court -San FranciscoDefendant 1 of 7 (Other Six to follow)Allums vs. City of Oakland/Oakland Police DepartmentThis case alleges that Oakland Police Officers, in particular, Investigations Officer Cameron, attempted to assist federal agents’ case by removing Mr. Allums, the main victim, from the crime scene and police report of an event in which he was almost stabbed four times as he attempted to stop the assault on the staff of Oakland Public Library, other library personnel as well as Oakland residents who were using the facility on January 23, 2022.Mr. Allums complained about the OPD Officers' actions and what occurred that day in January to OPD’s Internal Affairs Dept. Sargent Ron Moore eventually responded at the request of internal affairs to try and "remedy the situation." Instead, he attempted to bribe the Plaintiff with an offer of finally receiving the video of his assault, basically offering it if he dropped his complaint. He did not drop his complaint – He did not get the video!On July 23, 2023, a day before the Tierra Mia event, Plaintiff reported officer Ron Moore to internal affairs for his attempted bribe. On July 24, the very next day, in an act of Retaliation, federal agents attempted to traffic an African American child. However, it failed when Mr. Allums got up, exited the coffee house, and began videotaping the federal agent hiding outside the coffee shop, and this is where we are today.The Plaintiff Request of the Court:• To place the Plaintiff as the only attempted murder victim on the original police report• Release a video of his heroic acts that nearly caused his life• Require Oakland Police department to investigate Officer Ron Brown's attempt to bribe and the reason for not providing the Plaintiff with a copy of the assault video as promised.• Require an investigation as to why the assailant was classified as a child despite his clear intelligence and knowledge of right and wrong.• Require officer Cameron to divulge what and when he talked to federal agents, particularly if he was told not to place the Plaintiff on the police report despite being the hero and primary victim.• Require OPD to place all murder and attempted murder victims on police reports with no exceptions.• Require OPD to take a police report regarding the Tierra Mia trafficking incident.• Require all social workers to explain why they gave federal agents permission to traffic these children• Require Oakland School District to give reasoning why it allowed federal agents to traffic African American children.

OPD Protects and Cover Ups the Racist Assault on Black Men.