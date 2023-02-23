Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,887 in the last 365 days.

Partnership promotes safety with bear spray giveaways and training

Kyle Garrett 307-527-7125

February 22, 2023

Sign Up up for our newsletter

Cody - In partnership with the Safari Club International Foundation, Campfire Conservation Fund, and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Shoshone National Forest will distribute bear spray to recreationists at no cost next month.

Canisters will be available at the following locations:

Date Start time Location
March 4 10 a.m. Game and Fish Cody Regional Office, 2 Tilden Trail, Cody
March 17 10 a.m. Dubois Town Park, 10 Bighorn Lane, Dubois
March 18 10 a.m. Game and Fish Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Drive, Lander

Approximately 100 cans of bear spray will be given away on a first come, first served basis at each location. 

“Bear spray is an effective deterrent in an aggressive bear encounter, and we hope this effort continues to raise awareness and remind those recreating in bear country to be prepared and stay safe,” said Bear Wise Wyoming Coordinator Kyle Garrett. “In addition to the giveaway, Game and Fish and Forest Service biologists will be available to discuss bear ecology and conservation, and promote 'Bear Wise' proactive behavior to reduce conflict potential.”

Participants can also practice using inert bear spray on a mock charging bear. The mock bear is mounted on a rail system that rolls, allowing participants to deploy bear spray in a simulated sudden encounter situation with a charging bear.

“These partnership events provide a great opportunity for people to practice and become proficient with the inert spray and to promote safety as many folks prepare for the spring recreation and shed hunting season,” Garrett said. 

For more information, please contact Kyle Garrett at 307-527-7125.
 

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Partnership promotes safety with bear spray giveaways and training

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.