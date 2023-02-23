Firewood available through Lake Murphysboro State Park
MURPHYSBORO – Residents of Jackson County in southern Illinois may collect firewood for personal use from a designated area within Lake Murphysboro State Park beginning March 1.
Site staff recently removed trees from the park. Although firewood is available for free, a permit and waiver must be completed before removing any wood from the park. Forms are available at the park office between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Only one permit is available per person per day, with up to four permits total allowed per person. Firewood is available for personal use only; it may not be resold.
For more information, contact Lake Murphysboro State Park at 618-684-2867.