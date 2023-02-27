Paramount Commerce Celebrates One Million Customers
With over one million customers, Paramount Commerce’s bank account-based payments have become one of the leading alternative payment methods in CanadaTORONTO, CANADA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Commerce, Canada’s leading bank-account-based payment partner, is thrilled to announce that it has reached a milestone of serving one million unique customers through its payment solutions. This breakthrough comes at a time when Paramount’s solutions are solving the challenges of traditional payment methods such as credit cards in rapidly growing markets.
“One million customers is a huge milestone on our mission to simplify payments,” said Dave Roe, COO of Paramount Commerce. “This shows that our laser focus on a best-in-class experience for merchants and consumers is resonating with the market. In 2022 we hit record-breaking growth and we expect that trend to continue this year.”
This achievement follows the recent news of Paramount’s One-Click feature. Paramount Commerce is one of the first payment processors in Canada to offer merchants the ability to accept one-click payments directly from a consumer’s bank account. With continued innovation, Paramount supports the changing needs of businesses to provide simple and intuitive payments.
Paramount’s growth and innovative advancements in bank account-based payments have attracted some of the biggest brands across gaming, international remittance, and digital commerce; its recent achievement of reaching one million customers is a testament to its continued success.
About Paramount Commerce
Paramount Commerce is on a mission to simplify payments and is Canada's leading bank account-based payment partner. Our patented technology is used by millions of consumers and has processed over $100 billion in volume. Offering one-click payments, a best-in-class experience, seamless integration, and over 20 years of industry experience, Paramount Commerce creates raving fans of both merchants and consumers. To learn more, visit paramountcommerce.com
