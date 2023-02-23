Miratech Named a 'Rising Star' for 11th Consecutive Year on the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 List

Miratech, a leading global IT services and consulting firm, has once again been honored as a "Rising Star" in the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® list by IAOP.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miratech, a leading global IT services and consulting firm, has once again been honored as a "Rising Star" in the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals(IAOP). This marks the 11th consecutive year that the company has received this recognition.The Global Outsourcing 100 list recognizes the top outsourcing service providers and advisors globally, based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in outsourcing selection. Miratech's evaluation was based on seven categories, including size and growth, customer references, awards and certifications, innovation programs, and corporate social responsibility."In these challenging times, we are proud to have been recognized among the very best in the world," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "This year's Global Outsourcing 100 list demonstrates the ability of organizations to rise to the occasion, excel, and innovate. Congratulations, Miratech, on your inclusion."Miratech is honored to be part of this prestigious list, alongside other leading companies in the outsourcing industry.“We’re delighted to be ranked once again in the top 100 outsourcing companies! Continuing our stellar reputation for excellence, we’re excited to see where we can go from here. This award has given us a renewed sense of energy and motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the outsourcing industry. We are excited to see what the future holds!" commented Alexander Oleshko, Miratech Senior Vice-President, Global Delivery.Contact for media:Tel: +1 212 858 7600,email: marketing@miratechgroup.comAbout MiratechMiratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together proven global enterprise processes and methodologies and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet.By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information please visit miratechgroup.com.About IAOPIAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit IAOP.org.