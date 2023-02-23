Submit Release
U.S. and Japanese Forces Conduct Exercise Resilient Shield 2023

Resilient Shield is a week-long annual exercise focused on ballistic missile defense (BMD) and designed to test U.S. Naval tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP) against potential regional threats while ensuring U.S. and Japanese forces are proficient in executing those TTPs.

"Resilient Shield enables our naval forces, alongside our Japanese counterparts, to train to high-end defense capabilities in a virtual computer-based environment," said Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas. "This exercise demonstrates our interchangeability with the JSDF and our shared resolve to defend this region."

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. Navy BMD-capable ships along with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps, provide an all-domain robust missile defense capability that supports regional security and stability.

"This exercise allowed us to conduct simulation training on ballistic missile countermeasures and air defense to improve tactical capabilities for comprehensive air defense missile defense and interoperability with the U.S. Navy," said Commander, JMSDF Fleet Vice Adm. SAITO Akira. "Based on the strong Japan-U.S. alliance, the U.S. and Japan self-defense forces work closely together on a regular basis to strengthen deterrence and response capabilities in order to respond immediately to any contingency."

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

